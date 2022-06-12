Philippines stands ground but still falls to Japan in PNVF International Challenge

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine spikers were able to show some mettle against World No. 7 Japan but eventually fell victim via sweep, 14-25, 9-25, 23-25, 19-25, in the last leg of the women's Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) International Challenge at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Sunday.

An exhibition match, the Filipinas surprisingly got to play toe-to-toe against the Japanese players — particularly in the third set where they narrowly lost, 23-25.

But three straight points by Japan, punctuated by a score from Nichika Yamada, pulled the rug from under the host team.

Buoyed by their almost-upset, the Philippines also started strong in the fourth set — the exhibition was penciled to have four cantos, despite Japan winning three already.

Midway through the set, the Philippines were within two, 10-12.

But Japan was able to pull away eventually and take a comfortable 25-19 win.

Mayu Ishikawa topscored for Japan with 22 points.

Meanwhile, Tots Carlos was the go-to scorer for the Pinays with 14 markers.

The Philippines was thus blanked in the two exhibition matches it had as part of the International Challenge. The team fell to Thailand in three sets on Saturday.

The exhibition games were held as a build-up to the Volleyball National League (VNL) games the country is hosting beginning Tuesday, June 14.

The men's team will also be playing Japan and Germany in their own exhibition matches on June 16 and 27, respectively.

For Japan women's team, they begin their VNL stint in Manila on Thursday against Poland at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.