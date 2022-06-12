^

Sports

Philippines stands ground but still falls to Japan in PNVF International Challenge

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 12, 2022 | 6:11pm
Philippines stands ground but still falls to Japan in PNVF International Challenge
The Japan women's team in the Volleyball Nations League
VNL

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine spikers were able to show some mettle against World No. 7 Japan but eventually fell victim via sweep, 14-25, 9-25, 23-25, 19-25, in the last leg of the women's Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) International Challenge at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Sunday.

An exhibition match, the Filipinas surprisingly got to play toe-to-toe against the Japanese players — particularly in the third set where they narrowly lost, 23-25.

But three straight points by Japan, punctuated by a score from Nichika Yamada, pulled the rug from under the host team.

Buoyed by their almost-upset, the Philippines also started strong in the fourth set — the exhibition was penciled to have four cantos, despite Japan winning three already.

Midway through the set, the Philippines were within two, 10-12.

But Japan was able to pull away eventually and take a comfortable 25-19 win.

Mayu Ishikawa topscored for Japan with 22 points.

Meanwhile, Tots Carlos was the go-to scorer for the Pinays with 14 markers.

The Philippines was thus blanked in the two exhibition matches it had as part of the International Challenge. The team fell to Thailand in three sets on Saturday.

The exhibition games were held as a build-up to the Volleyball National League (VNL) games the country is hosting beginning Tuesday, June 14.

The men's team will also be playing Japan and Germany in their own exhibition matches on June 16 and 27, respectively.

For Japan women's team, they begin their VNL stint in Manila on Thursday against Poland at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Curry, Warriors keep faith in Kerr's decision making after Green benching in Game Four

Curry, Warriors keep faith in Kerr's decision making after Green benching in Game Four

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Having been affected by the hostile crowd for the past couple of games, Green's play has been uncharacteristic to say the...
Sports
fbtw
Kouame, Belangel headline cadet-laden Gilas lineup for Korea friendlies

Kouame, Belangel headline cadet-laden Gilas lineup for Korea friendlies

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
It's an almost all-cadet lineup for Gilas Pilipinas for the upcoming Philippines vs Korea friendly games in preparation for...
Sports
fbtw
Pending Paradigm case could hinder possible Pacquiao boxing return in US

Pending Paradigm case could hinder possible Pacquiao boxing return in US

5 hours ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao may have a difficult time fighting again in the United States if he decides to come back from retirement...
Sports
fbtw
Esteban, Catantan end Asian Fencing Championships tilt in Round of 16

Esteban, Catantan end Asian Fencing Championships tilt in Round of 16

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Esteban and Catantan, who won silver in the women's team foil event in Hanoi last month, fell against China's Yuanting Cai...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles motivated to extend Dani Ravena's UAAP career as stepladder semis loom

Blue Eagles motivated to extend Dani Ravena's UAAP career as stepladder semis loom

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Having been a stalwart for the team since their championship run in UAAP Season 81, Ravena is a key cog in their campaig...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
MPBL seals deal with sports betting firm, puts premium on integrity

MPBL seals deal with sports betting firm, puts premium on integrity

By John Bryan Ulanday | 57 minutes ago
After holding compressed tournaments in the past two years, MPBL came back with a bang last summer featuring 22 squads that...
Sports
fbtw
Edwards scores UD win over Fil-Chinese Pascual in UFC 275

Edwards scores UD win over Fil-Chinese Pascual in UFC 275

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Pascual stole the first round from Panamanian Joselyne Edwards with a late flurry of strikes and a leg kick that wobbled the...
Sports
fbtw
Master of poles Leclerc denies Perez in Baku qualifying

Master of poles Leclerc denies Perez in Baku qualifying

8 hours ago
The Ferrari driver, registering his fourth consecutive pole and sixth of the season, has for company on the front row of Sunday's...
Sports
fbtw
Shaky putting drags down Ardina in ShopRite LPGA Classic

Shaky putting drags down Ardina in ShopRite LPGA Classic

By Jan Veran | 16 hours ago
Coming off her strongest LPGA start, Ardina fumbled with a bogey on No. 2, recovered the stroke on the next then went one-under...
Sports
fbtw
Curry too hot, scores 43 points

Curry too hot, scores 43 points

18 hours ago
Stephen Curry produced a dazzling 43-point display as the Golden State Warriors battled past the Boston Celtics 107-97 to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with