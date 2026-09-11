Que keeps Chan at bay to conquer Summit Point

At 47, with two decades of professional golf behind him and a career forged through countless battles here and abroad, Angelo Que once again showed that experience, composure and sheer resolve can still trump youth and momentum.

LIPA CITY, Batangas – Angelo Que was tested from the opening stretch, pressured by a blistering early charge from Aidric Chan and a spirited mid-round assault from Justin Quiban. But through it all, the veteran campaigner never blinked.

At 47, with two decades of professional golf behind him and a career forged through countless battles here and abroad, Que once again showed that experience, composure and sheer resolve can still trump youth and momentum.

Relying on precise ball-striking and crisp iron play, the amiable shotmaker stayed patient in mild conditions at the Summit Point Golf and Country Club here, closing out with a 70 to outgun Chan by two and secure the ICTSI Summit Point Championship crown on Friday.

A final-round two-under card left him four strokes short of a four-day streak of 66s, but it was more than enough to secure the championship. Finishing at 20-under 268, the reigning Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit champion claimed his 21st career title along with the P440,000 top prize.

“There was really no pressure today. It was nice playing with Adric and Justin because we’ve known each other for a long time, so it felt just like a practice round. We were talking the whole round and weren't really trying to compete — we were actually just pushing each other,” said Que, whose latest triumph further underscored the depth and longevity of a career that has produced multiple victories, including three on the Asian Tour and one on the Japan Golf Tour.

The two-stroke winning margin hardly reflected how effectively Que kept the threats at bay, as he never allowed Chan to come within three strokes until No. 17. Four up with two holes to play, Que gave back two shots on the par-3 penultimate hole.

The late stumble from the bunker and missed putts added a touch of drama to what had otherwise been a victory lap, but they barely unsettled the veteran shotmaker’s resolve or poise. Que calmly matched Chan’s par on the par-4 18th to secure the win.

“I was trying to make two more birdies so that I could shoot another 66, but unfortunately, I missed it on the wrong side on the 17th,” he recalled.

Chan closed with a 66 to finish runner-up at 270, while Quiban missed a chance to force a tie for second after bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17. He settled for third at 272 after a 69.

Keanu Jahns shot a 68 to tie Reymon Jaraula, who carded a 70, for fourth at 278. Kristoffer Arevalo took solo sixth at 279 after a 70, while Fidel Concepcion fired a 66 to join Jeffren Lumbo, who a 68, and Sean Ramos, who turned in a 70, in a three-way tie for seventh at 280.

Asked about his thoughts when Chan repeatedly closed the gap to within three strokes, Que downplayed the threat, saying: “That’s still a big gap coming down the stretch, meaning he still needs to make three more birdies to tie me. If I can just match his birdies, then it won’t be a big concern.”

But the final 18 holes did unfold as a thrilling, high-voltage shootout, with Chan blazing to a front-nine 30, Que matching him with a 32 and Quiban staying firmly in the hunt with a 33. All three navigated the opening stretch without a single misstep, setting the stage for a tense duel that seemed destined to go down to the wire.

Only Que had begun the final round with a commanding five-shot advantage over Quiban and six over Chan, who, however, was in no mood to let the leader breathe.

But every time he clawed his way to within three shots, Que seemed to have an answer. Just as the pressure began to mount, the leader would respond with a birdie on the very next hole, restoring his four-shot cushion and keeping Chan at arm’s length.

Still, Chan kept coming.

After 14 holes, he had put together a blistering eight-under performance, including two more birdies on the back nine, and was making a furious bid to turn the tournament on its head. Another birdie or two could have changed everything. But the elusive breakthrough never came.

Instead, Chan finally blinked on the long, bunker-riddled par-5 16th, where he made his first bogey of the round. Que, displaying the composure that had carried him all week, calmly made par. The four-shot gap was restored, and with only two holes remaining, the pressure that had been building for much of the afternoon suddenly began to ease.

Chan’s sizzling eight-under effort with four holes remaining had threatened to put him right on Que’s heels — perhaps even ahead — but Que remained remarkably unfazed.

He absorbed every challenge and answered with the kind of steady, controlled golf that champions produce under fire, closing out the front nine with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 8 and 9.

Then came the back nine, and the tournament turned into a theater of pressure — a pressure cooker where every shot, every putt and every mistake suddenly carried enormous weight.

Chan refused to surrender. He snapped a three-par stretch with a clutch birdie on No. 13, pulling within three strokes as Que had finally shown a crack with his first bogey on No. 10. But once again, Que had an immediate response, answering with a birdie on the 12th to push the margin back to four.

Quiban, meanwhile, was lurking.

Birdies on Nos. 10 and 12 lifted him to 18-under and level with Chan, four shots off the lead. For a brief moment, the chase appeared to be tightening. But the pressure exacted its price on No. 13, where Quiban surrendered a stroke and slipped back to five behind as the finish line loomed ever closer.

The drama, however, never reached the boiling point many had anticipated.

Chan was the first to waver.

His late bogey proved the decisive blow. Though Que also sputtered late, he simply stayed the course. No heroics were needed, no risks required. He had absorbed every surge, answered every challenge and finally wrestled control of the finish.

The chase had been fierce. The pressure had been relentless. But when the decisive moment arrived, it was Que who held his nerve, keeping the challengers at bay and cruising home with the title firmly in his grasp.

For Que, however, the championship was never truly his until the final putt dropped.

Asked when he finally felt the tournament was his to win, he gave the answer that perhaps best summed up his approach to the entire week.

He never did.

"I don't really think too far ahead. Yes, there is a feeling that you can win, but I usually brush it off and tell myself, ‘it's still early.’ You haven't really won a tournament until you finish the last hole. So I just stick to the game plan, play, and don't think too far ahead. I think that's the key to winning tournaments – not thinking that you're going to win, but knowing you're still trying to win,” he said.

That mindset has become as important to Que’s enduring game.

Twenty-three years after turning professional in 2003 – and more than two decades after winning the Philippine Amateur Open in back-to-back fashion in 2000 and 2001 — he continues to find ways to stay relevant in a sport increasingly dominated by younger players.

The victory was his 21st career title, coming just three months after his previous triumph at Caliraya Springs, where he survived a chaotic and wild final-round finish.

This time, there was no drama, no collapse and no frantic escape.

“I think if I start holing putts, that's what happens. I've been hitting it well like this for the past few years. The control is still there. The only difference between my tournaments is really just the putting,” said Que, who did just what he has done for years: trusting his game, embracing the pressure and refusing to let the moment become bigger than the task.

At an age when many campaigners are already looking toward the next chapter, Que continues to write new ones of his own – and at Summit Point, he once again showed that experience is not merely something earned with age, but a weapon sharpened by years of competing, winning and learning how to stay steady when everything around him starts to move.

“Yes, I think I proved it last year, and I'm still proving it this year. Hopefully, I won't get injured — knock on wood — that's the only thing that's going to hold me back from playing. But I love competing. I love competing against the other pros; it pushes me. I like the challenge, so yeah, I think I'll still contend against them,” said Que.

At 47, Que proved once more that while the game keeps getting younger, championship resolve never goes out of style. (Pool story)