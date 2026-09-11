^

Sports

Yulo-led gymnasts expected to deliver multiple breakthrough Asiad golds

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 11, 2026 | 3:57pm
Yulo-led gymnasts expected to deliver multiple breakthrough Asiad golds
Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo’s winning performance at the #ParisOlympics2024 Men's Artistic Gymnastics- Floor Exercise Finals on Saturday August 4, 2024 (PH time).
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — With Olympic double-gold medalist Carlos Yulo as its spearhead, the Philippine gymnastics team sails out to the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games oozing with optimism as it eyes to deliver their breakthrough gold medal in the quadrennial meet.

So confident, in fact, that a lone gold isn’t enough.

“Three gold medals from MAG (men’s artistic gymnastics) but from WAG (women’s artistic gymnastics), maybe one,” Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion told The STAR on Friday.

Yulo is expected to deliver the gold medals for the Filipinos being a two-time gold winner in Paris two years ago, a many-time World, Asian and Southeast Asian champion.

Shockingly, he hasn’t won a single gold in the Asiad, so it will be an added motivation for the 26-year-old world beater to win in Nagoya, where artistic gymnastics is slated September 21-25 at the Rainbow Hall of the sprawling Nippon Gaishi Hall.

But Carrion stressed it will not be an all-Carlos Yulo show on the men’s side.

“Not all from Carlos. Remember, Eldrew is there too, remember,” she said referring to Carlos’ 18-year-old sibling who will make his Asiad debut.

The women’s squad should also shoot for gold with Paris Olympian Levi Ruvivar and Asian Championship veteran Kylee Kvamme back in the fold.

The other members of the 14-strong team are Juancho Miguel Besana, Justine Ace de Leon, Zachary Cortins Nuñez, Chiara Dawn Andrew, Lauren Supnet and Haylee Garcia from artistic gymnastics, Breanna Labadan and Jasmine Althea Romulo from rhythmic, and Jerry Ilano, Jr. and Luvicar Janine Padilla from trampoline.

Rhythmic is set October 1-3, while trampoline is scheduled September 27 also in Nagoya.

ASIAN GAMES

CARLOS YULO

GYMNASTICS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
First test for Gilas

First test for Gilas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Gilas opens its defense of the Asian Games gold medal in men’s 5x5 basketball against retooled, reinforced Bahrain at...
Sports
fbtw
PatMen embraces sacrifices, silences doubters after GE's VCT Pacific Stage 2 triumph

PatMen embraces sacrifices, silences doubters after GE's VCT Pacific Stage 2 triumph

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
For Filipino Valorant veteran Patrick "PatMen" Mendoza, Global Esports' VCT Pacific Stage 2 championship was...
Sports
fbtw
Eala: A beast in Asiad return

Eala: A beast in Asiad return

By Nelson Beltran | 16 hours ago
Alex Eala will lead a lean but battle-tested Philippine tennis team to the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, seeking...
Sports
fbtw
USA, France ease into women's Basketball World Cup semis

USA, France ease into women's Basketball World Cup semis

9 hours ago
The United States breezed into the semifinals of the Women's Basketball World Cup with a 108-56 win against Hungary and...
Sports
fbtw
AK finishes third at Takedown 2026, climbs to No. 15 in Tekken World Tour Rankings

AK finishes third at Takedown 2026, climbs to No. 15 in Tekken World Tour Rankings

By Michelle Lojo | 2 days ago
Filipino Tekken player Alexandre "AK" Laverez secured a third-place finish at Takedown 2026 in Pakistan, earning...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rybakina rallies to beat Gauff, book US Open final with Sabalenka

Rybakina rallies to beat Gauff, book US Open final with Sabalenka

4 hours ago
Elena Rybakina rallied from a set down to beat Coco Gauff 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) and book a US Open...
Sports
fbtw
Ronaldo takes last crack at Asian glory as Saudi teams set to dominate

Ronaldo takes last crack at Asian glory as Saudi teams set to dominate

5 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo will have a last crack at winning the Asian Champions League when the continent's top club competition...
Sports
fbtw
'Insane' Sabalenka powers past Pegula into US Open final

'Insane' Sabalenka powers past Pegula into US Open final

5 hours ago
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka stayed on course for a third consecutive US Open crown on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), storming...
Sports
fbtw
Dream big, win big

Dream big, win big

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Eight gold medals.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with