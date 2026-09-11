Yulo-led gymnasts expected to deliver multiple breakthrough Asiad golds

Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo’s winning performance at the #ParisOlympics2024 Men's Artistic Gymnastics- Floor Exercise Finals on Saturday August 4, 2024 (PH time).

MANILA, Philippines — With Olympic double-gold medalist Carlos Yulo as its spearhead, the Philippine gymnastics team sails out to the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games oozing with optimism as it eyes to deliver their breakthrough gold medal in the quadrennial meet.

So confident, in fact, that a lone gold isn’t enough.

“Three gold medals from MAG (men’s artistic gymnastics) but from WAG (women’s artistic gymnastics), maybe one,” Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion told The STAR on Friday.

Yulo is expected to deliver the gold medals for the Filipinos being a two-time gold winner in Paris two years ago, a many-time World, Asian and Southeast Asian champion.

Shockingly, he hasn’t won a single gold in the Asiad, so it will be an added motivation for the 26-year-old world beater to win in Nagoya, where artistic gymnastics is slated September 21-25 at the Rainbow Hall of the sprawling Nippon Gaishi Hall.

But Carrion stressed it will not be an all-Carlos Yulo show on the men’s side.

“Not all from Carlos. Remember, Eldrew is there too, remember,” she said referring to Carlos’ 18-year-old sibling who will make his Asiad debut.

The women’s squad should also shoot for gold with Paris Olympian Levi Ruvivar and Asian Championship veteran Kylee Kvamme back in the fold.

The other members of the 14-strong team are Juancho Miguel Besana, Justine Ace de Leon, Zachary Cortins Nuñez, Chiara Dawn Andrew, Lauren Supnet and Haylee Garcia from artistic gymnastics, Breanna Labadan and Jasmine Althea Romulo from rhythmic, and Jerry Ilano, Jr. and Luvicar Janine Padilla from trampoline.

Rhythmic is set October 1-3, while trampoline is scheduled September 27 also in Nagoya.