^

Sports

With deeper and more experienced bench, Chambers confident of Tamaraws UAAP Season 88 title hopes

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 11, 2026 | 6:01pm
With deeper and more experienced bench, Chambers confident of Tamaraws UAAP Season 88 title hopes
FEU head coach Sean Chambers
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- Onwards and upwards for the Far Eastern University Tamaraws. 

Barely missing out on a Final Four berth last season, FEU is one of the dark horse contenders this UAAP Season 89. 

The Tamaraws, led by Janrey Pasaol, Jorick Bautista and Mo Konateh, have one of the most talented rosters in the league. 

Holdovers Adam Nakai, Rojan Montemayor, Luke Felipe and Kirby Mongcopa are all expected to take huge steps forward, while Elias Gish, Marc Burgos and Cabs Cabonillas will inject youth to the team. 

“Sometimes you got to be careful what you ask for, right? Because right now… my first year when we had 10 freshmen, I didn't know who to play. I didn't have enough guys to play. And then last year, our bench still was kind of limited. I played maybe eight or nine guys,” Chambers said. 

“But, you know, now I'm feeling like we’re like any team that's gonna compete in the league, with the UPs and the La Salles where I can go 13 players deep and I feel confident in all 13 guys. So, now I got to figure out how to manage that,” he added. 

He emphasized that the deep bench right now is a good problem to have. 

“We have to make sure we get a chance to play everybody who can contribute. And it's a good problem to have now. Before, I used to look down the bench and go, okay, you guys stay in. So, this is good.” 

Despite losing Rookie of the Year Veejay Pre last season, FEU posted a 7-7 win-loss record, finishing fifth in the elimination round.

Pasaol also seemingly came out from the outskirts to the top of the MVP race, but it was not enough to tow the Tamaraws to the semifinal round. 

Now, Pasaol’s maturity really rose, Chambers said, as the guard is now focusing more on defense. 

“I think his intention is to play defense more this year. We can score against any team. But our focus now is how many stops can we make in a row? How many times can we make teams into bad shots?” the coach said. 

“We can score with anybody with the addition of Cabanillas and Kirby Mongcopa and Jedric [Daa] and Rojan and Luke. And even Adam Nakai's been playing well. And Marc Burgos is a good big time scorer. And then also, Elias Gish is really good. So, we can score with anybody, but we have to make stops,” he added. 

This is also the first season that the Tamaraws will face off against Pre, who came to the seniors’ squad after graduating from FEU’s juniors’ team. 

Pre is now with the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, transferring from FEU after a season. 

“It's still a wound. It's still open. It still hurts, but we all had to grow from it. But I do think, I'll never say it doesn't hurt to lose Veejay, but it's hard to not imagine what this team would look like if we had Veejay today,” he said. 

“But everything happens for a reason, and I think the guys we have on our roster now is because of what happened with Veejay, if that makes sense. So we made sure we held on to our guys now.” 

FEU will kick off its campaign on Sunday against the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 12 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

BASKETBALL

FEU TAMARAWS

UAAP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipina booters to flash World Cup form at Asian Games

Filipina booters to flash World Cup form at Asian Games

By Olmin Leyba | 7 hours ago
The Filipinas will be in “World Cup mode” when they compete at the Asian Games in Japan beginning Monday.
Sports
fbtw
Rybakina rallies to beat Gauff, book US Open final with Sabalenka

Rybakina rallies to beat Gauff, book US Open final with Sabalenka

7 hours ago
Elena Rybakina rallied from a set down to beat Coco Gauff 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) and book a US Open...
Sports
fbtw
PatMen embraces sacrifices, silences doubters after GE's VCT Pacific Stage 2 triumph

PatMen embraces sacrifices, silences doubters after GE's VCT Pacific Stage 2 triumph

By Michelle Lojo | 8 hours ago
For Filipino Valorant veteran Patrick "PatMen" Mendoza, Global Esports' VCT Pacific Stage 2 championship was...
Sports
fbtw
'Insane' Sabalenka powers past Pegula into US Open final

'Insane' Sabalenka powers past Pegula into US Open final

8 hours ago
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka stayed on course for a third consecutive US Open crown on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), storming...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines embarks in first-ever Mobile Legends tourney at Asian Games with redemption, history in mind

Philippines embarks in first-ever Mobile Legends tourney at Asian Games with redemption, history in mind

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
The Philippines will enter the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament in the Asian Games with an opportunity to make history...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines upbeat on Asian Games bid with loaded delegation

Philippines upbeat on Asian Games bid with loaded delegation

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
With the opening of the Asian Games just around the corner, the Philippines sent its “most star-studded and biggest...
Sports
fbtw
Que keeps Chan at bay to conquer Summit Point

Que keeps Chan at bay to conquer Summit Point

5 hours ago
Angelo Que was tested from the opening stretch, pressured by a blistering early charge from Aidric Chan and a spirited mid-round...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas fails to make it through Bahrain

Gilas fails to make it through Bahrain

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas’ Asian Games title defense campaign headed to a rough start. 
Sports
fbtw
Ronaldo takes last crack at Asian glory as Saudi teams set to dominate

Ronaldo takes last crack at Asian glory as Saudi teams set to dominate

8 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo will have a last crack at winning the Asian Champions League when the continent's top club competition...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with