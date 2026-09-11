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Vice Ganda, Gloc-9 banner host FEU’s ‘Kickoff Show’ to usher in UAAP Season 89

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 11, 2026 | 6:10pm
Vice Ganda, Gloc-9 banner host FEUâ€™s â€˜Kickoff Showâ€™ to usher in UAAP Season 89
UAAP Season 89 President Mark Molina, also the Tamaraws’ athletic director.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — Host Far Eastern University rolls out the red carpet Saturday with an explosive opening ceremony before the real war erupts Sunday for the highly anticipated UAAP Season 89 following a roller-coaster offseason.

New officiating and eligibility rules, including on foreign student-athletes and one-and-done players, will be enforced when four teams set the stage for the men’s basketball competition Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

But before everyone gets loose, the Tamaraws will unleash the “Kickoff Show” headlined by alums Vice Ganda and Gloc-9 followed by the parade of athletes from eight different schools starting at 5 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“We are going to put on a show. It will be a celebration of the artistic side of FEU. And after that, it's going to be a showcase of the athletic side of FEU. This is what's in store in Season 89,” declared UAAP Season 89 President Mark Molina, also the Tamaraws’ athletic director.

The UAAP, with a theme of “For Everyone, UAAP”, will retain the same logo the league has been using since 2021 made by then-FEU Bachelor of Fine Arts Visual Communication student Darryl John Digal for continuity and identity moving forward with addition of Mangyan beadwork traditions this time around.

Then it’s go time for FEU and the rest of the UAAP at the iconic Big Dome.

FEU, holder of the most titles in UAAP men’s history (20) but last won in 2015, looms as one of the dark horses to La Salle and UP’s title rivalry given an intact core led by reigning MVP Janrey Pasaol and super rookie Wilham Lawrence Cabonillas, a UAAP juniors MVP and Batang Gilas standout.

The Tamaraws’ mettle under the tutelage of Sean Chambers for the third season will be tested against the gritty Adamson unit tomorrow at 12 p.m. at the Big Dome for the curtain-raiser of the three-game opening weekend.

Reigning champion La Salle then takes on National University at 12:30 p.m., followed by runner-up UP against last year’s host University of Santo Tomas in the rematch of Season 88 Final Four duels.

“I hope we will win a lot of championships again. We have been doing well in the past few years, both in high school in college. We have been very competitive. Almost all of our teams are in the podium or in the Final Four,” added Molina.

Led by FEU, the UAAP will also implement stricter enforcement of bench behavior and a new suspension system for student-athletes and coaches who repeatedly commit infractions to align with FIBA rules.

“The most important point in aligning with FIBA is that our officials can already enact these standards,” said UAAP commissioner Jai Reyes as the UAAP conducted a seminar and workshop supervised by FIBA instructor Mohammed Al Amiri from July 15-23.

For suspensions, a player will receive a suspension after two unsportsmanlike fouls or three technical fouls with every two additional technical fouls resulting in another suspension. Suspension means a disqualification from any individual award.

It’s similar to head coaches after accumulating three technical fouls, followed by another suspension for every two additional technical fouls. Bench technical fouls will also be charged to the head coach under the system with the count resetting during the playoffs.

As for one-and-done players and master’s students, graduate transfers are now required to spend a year in residence before they can play beginning Season 90.

Starting Season 89, the UAAP will also allow two foreign student-athletes (FSA) in each school’s roster (now up to 17 players) but only one can play every game with the other one on reserve list.

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