Philippines upbeat on Asian Games bid with loaded delegation

MANILA, Philippines — With the opening of the Asian Games just around the corner, the Philippines sent its “most star-studded and biggest delegation”.

With it, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Bambol Tolentino said he is optimistic of the country’s chances in Japan, as they aim to break records.

“Our athletes are well prepared for the Asian Games. This is the most star-studded and biggest delegation,” Tolentino said.

“These are the strongest teams, and we are confident of breaking our records,” he added.

Tolentino said they are aiming to win at least eight gold medals in this year’s Asiad.

In the previous two Asian Games in Indonesia and China, the country won four gold medals.

Tolentino also tipped his hat to private sponsors and supporters, which include SportsPlus.

“Whether it is the SEA Games, Asian Games, or Olympics, without the support, the athletes cannot make it. It is one of our lifelines.”

For their part, mixed martial artist Gina Iniong and shooter Jayson Valdez said their preparations have been great with the POC’s full support, as well as the backing of the private sector.

“The POC has given us its one hundred percent support. The support from sponsors means a lot to us. If there are problems, they extend a helping hand and put the needs of the athletes first,” Iniong said.

“It is a huge help, especially for us with a limited audience. How can a sports commission move without the help of the private sector, especially for us, where our sport is kind of expensive,” Valdez stated.

The Asian Games will run from September 19 to October 4 in Nagoya, Japan.