PFF drives grassroots growth with RFA Youth League's small-sided football push

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has taken its nationwide campaign for small-sided football to the grassroots with the launch of the RFA Youth League.

Embedding the 8v8 format into regional competitions has widened access, nurtured homegrown talent, and strengthened the pathway from community play to the national stage, which has become central to the PFF’s development vision under PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez.

Since the start of Gutierrez’s administration, PFF has positioned small-sided formats as a key entry point for young players into the sport.

This push was highlighted by the introduction of 8v8 football into the 2026 Palarong Pambansa, marking the format’s debut in the country’s premier school-based athletic competition.

It was likewise showcased during the Philippines’ successful hosting of the 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup, which brought elite-level futsal competition to a domestic audience for the first time.

Both milestones widened exposure to small-sided football across different levels of the pyramid.

By embedding the RFA Youth League into the same formats, PFF is extending its campaign down to the grassroots, where facilities and resources vary widely across regions.

For Cavite RFA (CAREFA) President Perry Camba, the league carries historic significance as Cavite’s first tournament as a full-fledged PFF member following its admission during the 23rd PFF Congress in May 2026.

Photo from PBRFA The RFA Youth League is an inclusive space for boys and girls. Pictured here is an under-11 girl player from Imus, Cavite.

“Cavite being part of the whole national program of the PFF is actually a pride for the Caviteños that we were able to become part of something that will change the entire landscape of football in the Philippines,” said Camba.

In Camarines Norte, REFACAMNOR Football Development Officer (FDO) Mark Oco underscored the league’s role in expanding scouting opportunities.

“It is very important because there are many homegrown talents who remain unnoticed due to lack of exposure and competitions. Empowering RFAs gives these players more opportunities to be discovered and developed,’’ said Oco.

Central Bicol RFA FDO Russel Brondo highlighted the league’s impact as a bridge between community-level competition and the national team pool.

“As the RFAs being the forefront of this initiative, this will effectively make an impact and will bridge the development of young Pinoy talents from grassroots towards being the bearer of the national color in this sport,” said Brondo.

“As this program was entrusted and handled by the RFAs, this will surely make the program a success and will eventually open doors to those aspiring young athletes and pave the way for them to have access to participating in the league especially those who are from far flung areas,” added Brondo.

In Bohol, RFA FDO Jade Tuyogon emphasized the RFAs’ proximity to communities as the critical link between national programs and local implementation.

“Our RFA really appreciates PFF’s initiatives of asking RFAs to conduct the RFA Youth League. Being at the forefront of grassroots football is both an honor and a responsibility. We are happy to be part of PFF’s goal in developing young footballers in our country,” Tuyogon said.

“It is very important because RFAs are closest to clubs and communities. RFAs are the ones who implement many of the programs at the local level with the direction and support of PFF,” he added.

Gutierrez has consistently emphasized that small-sided games lower barriers to entry for young and beginner players while building the technical foundation needed for higher-level development.

The RFA Youth League’s emphasis on 8v8 football reflects PFF’s broader strategy to democratize access to football, ensuring that young players across the country, regardless of geography or resources, can take their first steps into the sport.

By empowering RFAs to lead implementation, the PFF is building a sustainable grassroots system that connects community-level play to national pathways. (Pool story)