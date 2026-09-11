Gilas fails to make it through Bahrain

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas’ Asian Games title defense campaign headed to a rough start.

Gilas put up a fight but ultimately got outgunned by Bahrain in a close game, 89-85, in their Asian Games men’s basketball opener Friday afternoon at the Aichi International Arena in Japan.

Former NBA player Jakkar Sampson powered Bahrain with 24 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Elijah Thomas and Mustafa Rashed had 20 markers each for the winning team.

Late addition Calvin Oftana paced Gilas with 31 points on 11-of-19 shooting. Adrian Nocum backstopped with 14 markers, six boards and five dimes.

Trailing by 15, 61-76, heading to the fourth, Gilas tried to stage a comeback as it pushed the pace.

The Philippines was able to inch to within single digits, 73-82, with 5:47 remaining after a pair of free throws by Zav Lucero.

Bahrain, though, kept its distance as it continued to press the attack.

A layup by Justine Baltazar sliced the deficit to just seven, 82-89, with 47.2 seconds to go.

Gilas was then able to make it a four-point game, 85-89, after getting a stop and a clutch trey by Don Trollano with 11.2 seconds left.

The Philippines, though, could not get a quick foul and fouled Ahmed Haji with 3.8 seconds remaining, wasting precious seconds.

Haji missed both free throws, but the time was too short for Gilas to creep closer.

It was a double whammy for Gilas, as Nocum twisted his ankle with less than two minutes remaining after a layup.

The Nationals had a slow start, trailing by 10, 31-21, in the second quarter after a deuce by Mustafa Rashed.

But Gilas took the lead, 43-41, after a fast-break finish by Baltazar.

A 13-0 run by the Bahrainis, though, put them firmly on the driver’s seat, 54-43, in the third quarter.

This set the tone the rest of the way, as their offense continued to click before Gilas’ late surge.

Baltazar had 10 points and six rebounds for Gilas. Trollano added nine markers, eight boards and four dimes.

Next up for Gilas is Kazakhstan on Saturday, 6 p.m. at the same venue.