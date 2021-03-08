ESPORT
The battle is far from over as Asia Pacific Predator League 2020/21 goes online this summer
Fans who were left on the edge due to the 2020 league’s postponement have something to look forward to as teams across the Asia Pacific will finally battle it out in an online-only tournament.
Photo Release

Much-awaited Asia Pacific Predator League 2020/21 pushes through this April with online-only tournament

(Philstar.com) - March 8, 2021 - 2:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Bringing on more new year surprises, Acer announced that the much-anticipated Asia Pacific (APAC) Predator League 2020/21 will finally push through from April 6 to 11.

Fans who were left on the edge due to the 2020 league’s postponement have something to look forward to as teams across the Asia Pacific will finally battle it out in an online-only tournament.

The qualifying teams from APAC’s Predator League 2020 has been guaranteed a spot in the finale, while the remaining slots have been filled by teams which were chosen by Acer. Altogether, these teams will battle head-to-head to take home the coveted APAC Predator League shield.

This year, the league has been divided into four sub-tournaments. The teams will be pre-assigned based on their geographical location:

  1. APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final Dota 2 Asia
  2. APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final Dota 2 APAC
  3. APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final PUBG Asia
  4. APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final PUBG APAC

A sum of $400,000 is pooled across the competitions of the APAC Predator League 2020/21.

All ticket holders of the postponed APAC Predator League 2020 Grand Finals will be compensated in full while VIP ticket buyers are guaranteed of Predator League souvenirs as a token of appreciation for their patience and support. Acer will soon release further details regarding the refund process.

“The decision to host the Asia Pacific Predator League fully online, instead of a cancellation, demonstrates Acer’s commitment to the gaming community,” said Andrew Hou, president of Acer Pan Asia Pacific Regional Operations.

“With the ongoing COVID-19 situation, we made the decision to move the competition to Spring 2021 for the safety and best interests of the tournament’s competitors, fans, spectators and staff," he said.

The APAC Predator League 2020/21 will be broadcasted live on Acer Predator’s channels, Facebook and Twitch.

 

Follow the league’s official site, and Acer Predator’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for up-to-date tournament schedules and programs.

