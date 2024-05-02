^

Converge aims to boost PBA squad via draft

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 2, 2024 | 1:32pm
Converge aims to boost PBA squad via draft
Converge head coach Aldin Ayo
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – After ending PBA Season 48 dead-last in both the Commissioner’s Cup and Philippine Cup, the Converge FiberXers are looking ahead to the draft. 

Converge is expected to have the first overall pick in the upcoming draft due to their place in the standings. They ended the import-laden conference with a 1-10 win-loss record, while they exited the All-Filipino conference with a 2-9 slate. 

With another early exit, the FiberXers said they are trusting the process, being patient with their players while looking forward to the draft. 

“Boss Jacob [Lao] is building this team piece-by-piece. We already have our first group and right now, our second group played well. So, we’re excited for the draft,” Converge head coach Aldin Ayo told reporters after their 107-103 win over the TNT Tropang Giga Wednesday night. 

The head coach admitted that other teams that have been around longer than them already “have their own way of getting players that they want and need.” 

“For us, we are patient here. We’re waiting for our players to improve and to mature,” he added. 

“Hopefully, with this long break, we’re gonna have a long offseason. Hopefully our players will improve and we get lucky in drafting.” 

Asked on who the squad will target in the draft, the 46-year-old mentor said they are still unsure. 

“We don’t know who will enter the draft. Hopefully, we can get what we need, and the decision on who we will get, we’re gonna talk about it,” he stated. 

“We just want to get whoever can help us.” 

Meanwhile, Ayo said the team’s core is already set, but ultimately stated that plans on players will depend on the management. 

In the Philippine Cup, the team is led by Alec Stockton and Justin Arana. 
Converge is also filled with young guns Bryan Santos, Schonny Winston, King Caralipio, Aljun Melecio, JL delos Santos, Pat Maagdenberg and Jeo Ambohot.

