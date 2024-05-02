Rain or Shine activates Keith Datu for crucial clash vs NLEX

MANILA, Philippines – The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters have activated rookie big man Keith Datu ahead of a must-win PBA Philippine Cup game against the NLEX Road Warriors on Friday.

According to the league, the 6-foot-8 Datu has been activated in lieu of fellow rookie Luis Villegas, who has been relegated to the team’s injured/reserve list.

Datu last played on March 8th against the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, taking the floor for just four minutes.

Shortly after, the team announced that the center will be out indefinitely due to a right MCL sprain.

Datu missed the previous four contests of Rain or Shine.

And with the playoff race heating up, the rookie’s return for the team's final elimination round game will be a big boost for the Elasto Painters, who will try to contain league points and assists leader Robert Bolick.

Datu averaged 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in seven contests in the conference.

In his three games thus far in the All-Filipino conference, the big man is averaging 5.7 markers and 3.7 boards per game.

Currently, there are nine teams that have at least five wins in the All-Filipino conference.

Top-seeded San Miguel has 10 wins in as many games, while Barangay Ginebra has a 7-3 slate.

NLEX and Magnolia both won five games and lost four.

Rain or Shine, TNT, Meralco and Terrafirma are all tied at the standings with 5-5 records.

NorthPort ended its season with a 5-6 slate.

Only the top eight teams will advance to the quarterfinals.

Also on Friday, Magnolia will face Terrafirma in another crucial matchup.

Both Rain or Shine-NLEX and Magnolia-Terrafirma will be played at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.