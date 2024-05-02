^

MPBL: Binan wins 3rd straight game; Davao, Batangas hurdle foes

Philstar.com
May 2, 2024 | 1:08pm
Jimboy Estrada led Binan with 19 points, four rebounds and three assists.
MANILA, Philippines – Binan extended its winning run in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season with an 84-67 trouncing of Imus Agimat VA Drones on Wednesday at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Other games saw Davao Occidental subdue Muntinlupa, 82-66, in the opener and Batangas thwart Rizal XentroMall, 70-63, in the nightcap.

Now known as Binan Tatak Gel Beast Motorcycle GameX, the Lagunenses surged ahead before halftime, 38-24, and never yielded control to notch their third straight victory in as many starts in the elimination round of the country's top regional league.

Jimboy Estrada led Binan with 19 points, four rebounds and three assists; followed by Jaymar Gimpayan with 14 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Robbie Manalang also shone for Biban Coach Boyet Fernandez with 11 points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals.

With Binan in control, Fernandez was able to field homegrown actor Ronnie Alonte, who chipped in three points in 6:14 of action.

Imus dropped to the cellar at 0-5 despite four players contributing double figures. John Rey Sumido posted 18 points, Luis Tapenio 11, Russelle Ariban 10, and Filipino-American Richard Popovic 10.

Unlike Binan, Batangas needed to work hard in the fourth quarter to repel Rizal.

Trailing, 45-47, the Batangas Rum Masters unloaded 12 points, capped by Levi Hernandez's back-to-back hits, against a layup by John Apacible, to wrest control, 57-49, en route to a 4-1 record, the same as the Rizal Golden Coolers.

Hernandez wound up with 15 points and seven rebounds, followed by Jong Baloria with 10 points.

Other Rum Masters who delivered were Cedric Ablaza with nine points and 10 rebounds; and Jeckster Apinan with nine points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Although smaller in size, Batangas ruled the boards, 48-33, behind Ablaza and Dawn Ochea, who also snagged 10 rebounds.

The Golden Coolers got 15 points and five rebounds from Apacible; 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals from Kraniel Villoria; and 11 points plus seven rebounds from Keith Agovida.

The Davao Occidental Tigers clustered 16 points early in the fourth quarter to pull away, 74-56, and rise to 3-1.

Jun Manzo poured all of his six points while Biboy Enguio added five points, James Martinez drilled in a triple and Mark Sarangay chipped in two charities in the lethal spurt that pulled down Muntinlupa to 0-5.

Martinez led the Tigers, the 2021 national champions, with 18 points, three rebounds and three assists; while Kenneth Ighalo contributed 16 points and four rebounds. Enguio wound up with 11 points and eight rebounds; while Bambam Gamalinda added nine points and five rebounds for the Tigers of Coach Manu Inigo.

The MPBL goes to the Bren Z. Guiao Sports Complex in San Fernando, Pampanga, on Thursday, May 2. The games pit Bicol against Nueva Ecija at 4 p.m., South Cotabato against Pasay at 6 p.m. and Quezon City against Pampanga at 8 p.m.

Recommended
