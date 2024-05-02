Pink Argonauts to hold charity golf, dive event

The Pink Argonauts presented the beneficiaries composed of boatmen (forefront) at Aiyanar Beach and Dive Resort in Mabini, Batangas.

The Pink Argonauts (TPA) formally launched its first Golf and Dive Event slated on May 24-26 at the Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club and at Aiyanar Beach and Dive Resort respectively, together with the events beneficiaries.

TPA’s proceeds will fund the certification of aspiring local Dive Masters and Dive Guides in Anilao, Batangas, and promote marine conservation by educating and empowering the next generations of ocean advocates.

Gracing the launch were Department of Tourism (DOT) Region IV-A headed by RD Maritess Castro and DOT Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office (PTCAO), headed by Dr. Katrin Buted. Also present was Torben Bohn of Pacifica Dive, one of the major sponsors of the three-day event.

TPA, composed of a group of divers, golfers and conservationists, share their passion through the sport they love and at the same time, are taking this opportunity to give back to the community where they operate. The TPA is co-founded by Tessa Neri and Marivic Verdadero-Maramot. The core group is also composed of Jocs Reyes, Brie Reyes, Arabelle Jimenez, Monch Henares, Joe Padua, Joyce Villarosa and Marco Santos.

The "Zero to Hero Dive Master Program," offers a transformative journey from novice to certified Dive Master. Combining diving skills with marine conservation, participants learn the intricacies of underwater exploration while actively engaging in conservation efforts, which in return will promote dive tourism.

The beneficiaries who were recognized during the launch are mostly composed of boatmen who live in Mabini, Batangas. These boatmen come from humble backgrounds and entered a rigid selection process.

Simultaneously, a scuba diving event for underwater photography enthusiasts will be held around the area of Anilao, Batangas, a world-renowned diving destination for its marine biodiversity. A distinguished panel of judges are expected to fly over to the Philippines for the Underwater Photo Shoot Out on May 26-28. The judges are Michael Aw, founder of Ocean Geographic, David Doubilet, and Jennifer Hayes. The last two are legendary underwater photographers of the National Geographic.

The 1st Pink Argonauts Golf Tournament is co-presented by Aiyanar Beach and Dive Resort, Batangas Scuba Academy, Batangas Dive Association and Pacifica Dive. Event partners are BuildMeUp Corp., Ocean Geographic, Scuba Studio, RedCrane Studios, and Play It Right. Hole-In-One sponsors are Hatasu E-Bikes and Parikit Manila.

Come join both events. Call Tessa 0917-8842-774, Avic 0936-921-5666, or email: [email protected] for more information.