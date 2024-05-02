^

Sports

Pink Argonauts to hold charity golf, dive event

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
May 2, 2024 | 1:36pm
Pink Argonauts to hold charity golf, dive event
The Pink Argonauts presented the beneficiaries composed of boatmen (forefront) at Aiyanar Beach and Dive Resort in Mabini, Batangas.

The Pink Argonauts (TPA) formally launched its first Golf and Dive Event slated on May 24-26 at the Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club and at Aiyanar Beach and Dive Resort respectively, together with the events beneficiaries. 

TPA’s proceeds will fund the certification of aspiring local Dive Masters and Dive Guides in Anilao, Batangas, and promote marine conservation by educating and empowering the next generations of ocean advocates.

Gracing the launch were Department of Tourism (DOT) Region IV-A headed by RD Maritess Castro and DOT Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office (PTCAO), headed by Dr. Katrin Buted. Also present was Torben Bohn of Pacifica Dive, one of the major sponsors of the three-day event.

TPA, composed of a group of divers, golfers and conservationists, share their passion through the sport they love and at the same time, are taking this opportunity to give back to the community where they operate. The TPA is co-founded by Tessa Neri and Marivic Verdadero-Maramot. The core group is also composed of Jocs Reyes, Brie Reyes, Arabelle Jimenez, Monch Henares, Joe Padua, Joyce Villarosa and Marco Santos.

 The "Zero to Hero Dive Master Program," offers a transformative journey from novice to certified Dive Master. Combining diving skills with marine conservation, participants learn the intricacies of underwater exploration while actively engaging in conservation efforts, which in return will promote dive tourism.

The beneficiaries who were recognized during the launch are mostly composed of boatmen who live in Mabini, Batangas. These boatmen come from humble backgrounds and entered a rigid selection process.

Simultaneously, a scuba diving event for underwater photography enthusiasts will be held around the area of Anilao, Batangas, a world-renowned diving destination for its marine biodiversity. A distinguished panel of judges are expected to fly over to the Philippines for the Underwater Photo Shoot Out on May 26-28. The judges are Michael Aw, founder of Ocean Geographic, David Doubilet, and Jennifer Hayes. The last two are legendary underwater photographers of the National Geographic.

The 1st Pink Argonauts Golf Tournament is co-presented by Aiyanar Beach and Dive Resort, Batangas Scuba Academy, Batangas Dive Association and Pacifica Dive. Event partners are BuildMeUp Corp., Ocean Geographic, Scuba Studio, RedCrane Studios, and Play It Right. Hole-In-One sponsors are Hatasu E-Bikes and Parikit Manila.

Come join both events. Call Tessa 0917-8842-774, Avic 0936-921-5666, or email: [email protected] for more information.

vuukle comment

CHARITY

DIVING

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
First Lady backs FIVB WC 2025

First Lady backs FIVB WC 2025

14 hours ago
The Philippines’ solo hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2025 took a giant stride after...
Sports
fbtw
San Miguel retires Arwind Santos' No. 29 jersey

San Miguel retires Arwind Santos' No. 29 jersey

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The jersey of “The Spiderman” is now officially hanging from the rafters.
Sports
fbtw
Sixers, Bucks still alive, kicking

Sixers, Bucks still alive, kicking

14 hours ago
Tyrese Maxey produced a 46-point gem as the Philadelphia 76ers stunned the New York Knicks 112-106 in overtime to keep their...
Sports
fbtw
Emotional Nadal bids Madrid Open &lsquo;adios&rsquo;

Emotional Nadal bids Madrid Open ‘adios’

14 hours ago
Rafael Nadal bade an emotional farewell to the Madrid Open on Tuesday after crashing out in the Last 16 to Jiri Lehecka in...
Sports
fbtw
San Beda, CEU eye 2nd finals slot

San Beda, CEU eye 2nd finals slot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda and Centro Escolar U battle in a win-or-go-home Game 3 today at the Ynares Sports Arena for the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Doncic drops 35 points as Mavs destroy Clippers for 3-2 lead

Doncic drops 35 points as Mavs destroy Clippers for 3-2 lead

1 hour ago
Luka Doncic delivered a 35-point performance as the Dallas Mavericks thrashed the Los Angeles Clippers, 123-93, on the road...
Sports
fbtw
Converge aims to boost PBA squad via draft

Converge aims to boost PBA squad via draft

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
After ending PBA Season 48 dead-last in both the Commissioner’s Cup and Philippine Cup, the Converge FiberXers are looking...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Binan wins 3rd straight game; Davao, Batangas hurdle foes

MPBL: Binan wins 3rd straight game; Davao, Batangas hurdle foes

1 hour ago
Binan extended its winning run in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season with an 84-67 trouncing of Imus...
Sports
fbtw
From zero to Beerman hero: Arwind Santos reflects on humble beginnings

From zero to Beerman hero: Arwind Santos reflects on humble beginnings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
“Nothing is impossible.”
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with