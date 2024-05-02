Philippines seeks to regain dragon boat championship at home

Philippine Canoe-Kayak Dragonboat Federation (PCKDF) President Leonora ‘Len’ Escollante gives essential details about the country's hosting of the World Championship as Sepak Takraw Federation Coach Ronsited Gabayeron and athletes Ken Interno and Mark Kian Jake Fuentez looks on.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is eyeing to once again bag the overall championship in the International Canoe Federation Dragon Boat World Championship later this year, Philippine Canoe-Kayak and Dragon Boat Federation president Leonora Escollante said, with the country hosting the event.

This year's world championship will be held this year in Puerto Princesa, Palawan from October 28 to November 4.

With the Philippines not participating in 2022, Escollante said the country is bent on regaining their overall championship this time around, especially as the host.

"Because we did not participate in the 2022 edition, we now have a chance to surpass the gold medal haul in 2018 and hopefully win the overall championships," she said.

The Philippines, in 2018, won five gold medals in Atlanta, Georgia.

Six years ago, it brought home the top awards in the 10-seater and 20- seater senior mixed 500 meter, the 10-seater and 20-seater senior mixed 200 meter and the 10-seater senior men 200 meter races.

The Filipinos also bagged silver medals in the 10-seater senior men 500 meter and the 20-seater senior mixed 2,000 meter races.

The 2024 hosting is the first time holding the event will be held in the Pearl of the Orient Seas.

More than 3,000 athletes, coaches and officials from 40 countries are expected to flock to Palawan.

"Several European countries like Russia, Slovenia, Poland, and Germany (with 190 athletes) have already confirmed their participation. It's a big challenge for us, but with the help of the Philippine Sports Commission and the City government of Puerto Princesa led by Mayor Lucio Rodriguez Bayron, we're 100 percent ready to host the event. All-in," Escollante said.

The tourney will have 58 events for juniors, women's, men’s, mixed, open, and masters.

Aside from the Philippine team, there will be teams representing Siargao and Cebu, champions in the PCKDF master's event.

"As an appetizer and also to drumbeat the world tournament, we will first hold Club competitions two weeks before the meet, so we invite all club teams to join. This is also part of our talent search program," she added.



The Philippines will also compete in the China Open Championship in Shanghai and the International Open meet in Russia in June.