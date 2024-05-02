Archers to don Philippine colors in World University Basketball Series

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning UAAP champion La Salle braces for a tough competition in Tokyo, Japan when it represents the country in the prestigious World University Basketball Series (WUBS) on August 10 to 12.

This will be the third straight international training camp of the Green Archers in Japan but with a bigger stake of bringing back the world title to the Philippines.

“We’re excited. We trained in Nagoya for the last two years and maganda naman ‘yung competition. We know it will be a lot tougher in Tokyo,” said La Salle deputy Gian Nazario after the team barged into its third straight finals appearance in the PBA D-League Aspirant’s Cup.

Ateneo was the first Philippine university to play in the WUBS, winning the inaugural title in 2022 before finishing fourth last year.

The redemption for the Filipinos is now on the arrows of the Green Archers, who will field a full line-up led by reigning UAAP MVP and Finals MVP Kevin Quiambao.

“It’s part of our preparations for the UAAP moving ahead. Kung papalarin kami na manalo doon then good but if not, I’m sure, the learnings will be significant going to the UAAP season,” added Nazario, tasked by Robinson to handle La Salle’s D-League campaign.

Standing in La Salle’s way in Tokyo are bets from host Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Taiwan led by WUBS champion National Chengchi University.

But first things first for the Green Archers as they're out to refine their bearings in multiple summer league campaigns like the Pinoy Liga Collegiate Cup, Filoil Pre-Season Cup and the D-League, where they will face either Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda or CEU for the championship.

Prized recruits Jacob Cortez, Kean Baclaan and Luis Pablo are also joining La Salle’s pre-season campaigns in the middle of their residency before being eligible next season but it’s still uncertain whether they’ll be on the roster for the WUBS in Japan.

Only 15 players are required for each roster in Tokyo.