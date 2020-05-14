From the archives: Kai Sotto wants to be next Embiid, Porzingis

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto is taking the next big step toward his dream of becoming the first-ever full-blooded Filipino in the NBA.

Committing to the NBA G League select team, Sotto is inching closer to what many considered a tall order.

But even before he began his journey to the United States to hone his basketball skills, the 7'2" Sotto already had lofty goals for himself.

Speaking to Philippine media during his send-off with the Ayala Foundation last year, Sotto and his father Ervin talked about NBA players who the 18-year-old wants to pattern his play after.

"Si Kristaps Porzingis, pareho sila ng height, ng body structure, yung movement," the Sotto patriarch said.

"Yun yung nakikita ko na pwede siyang maging ganun," he said.

Porzingis, who now plays for the Dallas Mavericks, stands at 7'3" -- only an inch taller than Kai.

Their similirity, Kai's father says, is a good comparison of how the former Ateneo Blue Eaglet can develop his game.

Meanwhile, the NBA G League commit named Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid as one of the players he's looking at imitating.

"Naipa-pattern ko din yung sarili ko kay Joel Embiid. Dahil para sakin ngayon siya na yung best center ngayong generation na ito eh. In the next five or six years, baka maging MVP na siya," Kai said.

"Yung skill set niya lang and yung basketball IQ niya nakakaoverwhelm as a player din. Grabe yung napapakita niya and grabe rin yung nadadala niya sa team," he added.

Kai on Thursday officially announced he will be heading to the NBA G League select team, which will expose him to intense training and allow him to compete against the best players in th G League and NBA academies across the world.

Joining Kai in the program is Fil-Am and top prospect out of high school Jalen Green.