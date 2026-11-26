Pacio not ruling out chance to win second title in as many divisions

MANILA, Philippines -- After a successful defense of his ONE strawweight MMA championship, Joshua Pacio voiced openness to once again shoot for a historic double title.

Pacio successfully defended his title last week, submitting Keito Yamakita in the fourth round of their ONE Samurai 5 matchup.

This is his third successful title defense since winning the strawweight title against Jarred Brooks in 2024.

Last year, he tried to go for the ONE flyweight MMA title, but he fell against Yuya Wakamatsu.

In a press conference earlier this week, Pacio said that he would be happy to grab an opportunity to go for the historic two-division championship, if a chance presents itself.

“My main goal is to defend the strawweight title. But of course, if ONE Championship gave me again the opportunity to fight for the flyweight title, I will grab it,” he told reporters.

“And it's a very big opportunity for me — not just for me, but for the Philippines — to make history again. And yeah, we'll surely grab that opportunity when that comes.”

The current flyweight MMA titlist is Avazbek Kholmirzaev, who knocked out Wakamatsu earlier this year for the belt.

“I want to defend the strawweight belt multiple times still. That's my main goal. Or

give me the opportunity to fight for the flyweight again. That's my secondary goal. So I'm always, always prepared to go to battle again,” he said.

“The Passion” rose to a 16-5 win-loss record in ONE after winning against Yamakita in Japan.

The 30-year-old said that he is happy to break the so-called “Japan curse” for Filipinos in ONE.

“They are saying that there's a "Japan curse" — like it's hard for you to win in Japan itself, and especially when your opponent is a Japanese fighter. So they're saying that, you know, because we lost — me and my teammates, me last year — we've lost there,” he said.

“But it's a new season. So there, my faith broke the curse, and here we are, we won in Japan.”