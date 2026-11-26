Why Ateneo should treat this postseason with a lot of humility, respect, gratitude

For the Blue Eagles, playing this past season — especially post-Dipaculao that will leave lasting scars for all who were there and some, not there — with its highs and lows, was a gift.

MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP season is done for the Ateneo Blue Eagles. A 6-8 record, the same win-loss slate as the previous season. Unlike the previous one, this was the most difficult season any Ateneo basketball team faced in its entire history, the NCAA included.

There are several questions now. What’s next? Will Louie Alas be given another year? How do you resolve the problems of players not finishing their collegiate careers that hurts continuity? What is now going on with regards to the deceased players, Coach Tab Baldwin, the concerns of the community and beyond?

There is a saying that you will know the kind of person you are when the world around you grows dark.

After Dipaculao, almost everyone associated with the team slinked into the shadows hoping they would not be named in suits or in social media. Others, who once even “ruled” their Viber chat groups, suddenly went quiet. Others laid the blame on others. Wow naman talaga, ‘di ba. Nanglaglag.

A Jesuit priest asked Louie if he was willing to serve as an interim coach. He didn’t want to, mind you. He accepted because the team was rudderless. He took it knowing all the difficulties that would happen. And by doing so, he became a magnet for the disinformation and hate that followed.

They had to pick up the pieces of the tragedy, the mental state of all who experienced the tragedy. There were legitimate enemies, and there were critics with a legitimate bone to pick. And there were the trolls. You cannot tell me that this is just basketball. There is a political angle to it.

As for basketball, there was an ample lack of preparation. Ample is even an understatement.

Prior to Ateneo’s season being over, those with agendas began floating names as potential replacements. I hope the names were floated prior to the start of the season.

That too wasn’t done before.

I will tell you what was done before (and so you know, this happens to every big program with no exceptions).

When Joe Lipa was in his final year with Ateneo, a section of supporters wanted him out already. But there were no names floated.

Joel Banal came in, went 4-5, and people wanted him out. His team, however, went on to win the championship.

Two years later, Sandy Arespacochaga came in. His team swept the first round, then struggled mightily in the second round without their injured star player and limped to the Final Four, where they were ousted.

The ridiculousness of the situation was in his final game as head coach — during a Champions League match at FEU — some alumni (yes, we know who they are — began chanting for the coach’s resignation. Then consultant Norman Black and the coaching staff angrily gestured to the alumni in the FEU stands.

Norman himself was given an ultimatum by the team sponsor about having to win after falling short in his first few years. Then he guided the team to a five-peat.

Oh, following Norman’s first game — against La Salle — the team lost badly. The next day, some prominent Ateneo Hall of Famer marched into the athletic director’s office to demand the coach’s removal.

When Bo Perasol came in, he was following a difficult act. In that first season, Kiefer Ravena and Von Pessumal were playing hurt due to preseason injuries. JP Erram wasn’t himself after a knee injury knocked him out the previous campaign. By Bo’s third year, he was ready to call it quits.

Baldwin came in and led the team to incredible heights. By the same token, the team fell to an incredible low, something not experienced since Ateneo’s first year in the UAAP — last place. Then there was Dipaculao.

Whether it is the university president and the council or the so-called sponsor na trabaho lang magbigay ng pera daw, you owe it to Louie to give him one more chance.

It doesn’t have to be Louie. If someone took the job before the UAAP started, I would say the same. You have to give him a chance for stepping into the breach when no one wanted. And most everyone hid to escape scrutiny.

On a side note, when there were calls to remove Rick Dandan in UP, I defended him. When Boris Aldeguer’s Perpetual help Altas was subject to a NCAA Mancom ruling that cripped his team, I vociferously fought for him and his team for two years (with one NCAA member threatening me physically). I did the same for Eric Altamirano over at National University, Boycie Zamar at the University of the East. So, this is not an Ateneo thing.

So… now on the supposed road to recovery, you will let someone pick it up after all the extreme scrutiny and hate?

Palala ko lang yung sinabi ni Fr. Ben Nebres when he was university president and there were calls for Perasol to be removed, we are not a professional team. We are a collegiate team. Let him finish his contract.

Granted interim. Sige. Wala naman pinag usapan after hindi ba? Wala rin naman pinag-usapan na “Final Four or bust.” Syempre gusto ng coach at ng staff at ng players mag-Final Four. Pero realistically… I didn’t think so. It would have been nice – a Cinderella finish of a title.

But if some alumni felt that we should have gone to the Final Four, then they need to reexamine how they break down the game and the situations.

Hubris lang yan, brad.

For the sake of argument, if we had won a title, then we might not have learned anything after Dipaculao. All we will say is that we can simply pick up where we left off. It couldn’t be that easy, right? Nothing is easy.

Did anyone foresee what would happen post-Dipaculao? No, right.

To play alone was a gift. That they beat some of the top teams and came within a missed free throw of taking down the defending champs (that could have possibly propelled them to the semifinals).

Yes, his suspensions were huge mistakes on his part. As he said, that is on him.

Under Louie, they showed their promise and spunk in the PinoyLiga Cup and the UAAP. They didn’t even fully master the system just yet. They had about a month to get in shape. A full preseason ahead of them should help.

Now, if he still isn’t able to get the team back to the Final Four, then I will say that maybe it is time to consider change.

As of now, the changes Ateneo should make is aside from resolving the cases of the fallen players, they must look into fixing a broken system, how to deal with a team that is not beholden to one-and-dones, players leaving early, how to balance academics and athletics at the same time, and a proper support system instead of having snitches here and there.

There is a lot of work to be done.

The school should take care of its own. Basketball-wise lang muna. Even Baldwin. While he had an ignominious end to his coaching with Ateneo — whether you love him or hate him — we should not abandon him.

Playing this past season — especially post-Dipaculao that will leave lasting scars for all who were there and some, not there — with its highs and lows, was a gift.

Winning here and there and putting the fear of God into other teams was a sign of things to come.

Now, let’s deal with all of this with a lot of respect, humility and gratitude. Yes, even to those in the shadows.