De Bruijn eliminates Popov, enters ITF J30 Manila 1 semis

MANILA, Philippines -- Dutch Liam De Bruijn ousted top seed Milan Popov, 6-3, 6-0, Thursday to reach the boys' singles semifinals in the first leg of the ITF J30 Manila Championships at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

Bruijn, ranked No. 3475 in the ITF Juniors, will face seventh seed Pradyumna Tatachar of India, who eliminated fourth seed Komang Bagus Wahyu of Indonesia, 6-3, 6-2.

Aahaan Mishra of India and Agil Adibi Rahiman of Malaysia also won their respective matches to set up a Final Four showdown in the event organized by Philippine Tennis Association (Philta).

Mishra shocked sixth seed Elroi Chiripamberi of Zimbabwe, 6-3, 6-2, while Adibi Rahiman prevailed over Chen En Zheng of Chinese Taipei, 6-4, 6-1.

In the girls division, Filipino wild card Erynne Francesca Ong stunned second seed Ha-an Park of Korea, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, to forge a semis duel with compatriot Yuki Mae Madrio, who beat third seed Nana Ohkana of Japan, 0-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Filipino top seed Jana Jelena Nicole Diaz outplayed Quorra Quincy of Indonesia, 6-4, 7-5, to advance against fourth seed Lena Lim of Hong Kong, who won over sixth seed Filipino Louraine Jallorina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. (Pool story)