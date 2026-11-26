Knicks turn to depth in dismantling Cavs

Jose Alvarado of the New York Knicks celebrates his 3-point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers during their game in the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup at the Madison Square Garden on November 25, 2026 in New York City.

NEW YORK, United States — Tyler Nickel wasn't even on the rotation sheet. James Wiseman had to wait until the second half for his opportunity. And Jose Alvarado, the undersized guard with an outsized personality, delivered the knockout punches.

On Thanksgiving Eve, the defending NBA champions found plenty to be thankful for beyond their two All-Stars.

Alvarado scored 16 of his season-high 21 points in the fourth quarter as the New York Knicks rallied from an 11-point deficit to dismantle the Cleveland Cavaliers, 121-102, and keep their NBA Cup title defense alive Wednesday night (Thursday Manila time) before a sellout crowd of 19,812 at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks outscored the Cavaliers, 39-17, in the final period, turning what had been a frustrating evening into a showcase of their depth.

Alvarado shot 8-of-10 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, and earned the team's Defensive Player of the Game honors.

But the Brooklyn native had plenty of company.

New York's reserves combined for 42 points as the Knicks stretched their winning streak to six games and climbed into a tie for second place in the Eastern Conference at 12-6.

The defending champions have won 12 of 15 games since stumbling to a 0-3 start.

“Just a lot of very good individual performances, especially from the bench that helped us get this team win,” Knicks coach Mike Brown said.

An unlikely spark

For much of the first three quarters, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden dictated the tempo.

Cleveland raced to a 34-23 lead after the opening period, but Mikal Bridges kept the Knicks afloat, scoring 15 of his 19 points in the second quarter to trim the deficit to 61-56 at halftime.

The Cavaliers restored their double-digit advantage in the third, going up 72-61, before Brown went searching for a spark from the far end of his bench.

He found one in a rookie who had never scored an NBA point.

“Tyler was not on the minute sheet,” Brown said. “We were down and I just thought we needed a lift from someplace.”

Mike Brown on Nick Tyler’s NBA debut: “He wasn’t on the (minutes) sheet. I just thought we needed a lift from someplace, and I thought if he came in and hit a three, the bench would get into it and kind of get everybody hyped, and it could help us with a little bit of momentum shift if that could happen. And he did. He did more than that. He played well.” — alder almo (@alderalmo) November 26, 2026

Nickel buried a 3-pointer off a Jalen Brunson assist. Landry Shamet followed with a transition triple before Nickel added a fast-break layup off a Karl-Anthony Towns steal.

Suddenly, a game that threatened to slip away was back within reach.

Nickel finished with five points and four fouls in eight and a half minutes. Brown appreciated the physicality as much as the scoring.

“He was just running around and running into people and he was doing it at 100 miles an hour,” Brown said. “That was beautiful to see because we needed to shift the momentum in the physicality area.”

For Nickel, it was the realization of a lifelong dream.

“It was pretty surreal,” Nickel said. “Obviously playing in the NBA is a lifelong dream so getting my first opportunity to do that was a crazy feeling especially in the Garden of all places.”

Wiseman made an equally compelling case for more minutes.

With veteran center Andre Drummond listed as questionable to return after the first half, Brown turned to the former No. 2 overall pick, who went to work on the offensive glass.

Wiseman collected three offensive rebounds on a single third-quarter possession before converting a tip-in. Shamet followed with a step-back 3-pointer to pull the Knicks within 85-82 entering the fourth.

The Knicks had weathered the storm.

Then Alvarado unleashed one of his own.

A fourth-quarter avalanche

After Josh Hart opened the final period with a layup, Alvarado buried consecutive 3-pointers in a span of 19 seconds, both off Hart assists. He then stole the ball from Mitchell and fed Pacome Dadiet for a fast-break layup.

Hart found Dadiet for another transition basket, completing a 12-0 run that turned a three-point deficit into a nine-point advantage.

Alvarado drilled another triple with 8:24 remaining, extending the Knicks' lead to 99-88.

Brunson, New York's customary closer, watched the decisive run from the bench. By the time he returned with 6:47 left, the Knicks were already ahead by 10.

“I just run the floor,” Alvarado said. “I knew we had to get out on a fast break and just run to our open spots, and I trust my work all the time. I was open, and they found me on the right timing and I shot it and went in today.”

Wiseman continued to make his presence felt, scoring on a floating shot before following a Brunson miss with a tip dunk.

He finished with six points and seven rebounds, six of them offensive, in just six minutes and 17 seconds.

“Six offensive rebounds in six minutes is an unbelievable stat,” Brown said.

The Knicks coach also praised Wiseman's defensive communication, ability to alter shots at the rim and keep Cleveland's ball handlers in front of him.

Dadiet, meanwhile, contributed seven points and three steals in 14 minutes after Brown had challenged the young Frenchman to play with greater physicality.

“Every time I step on the court, I’m fighting for minutes,” Dadiet said. “Tonight I played hard, I thought I played good so we’ll see what happens.”

New York shot 59.3 percent in the fourth quarter, assisting on 11 of its 16 baskets while holding Cleveland to 26.1 percent shooting.

“At the end of the day, Jose Alvarado got going,” Mitchell said. “You got to give credit where it’s due.”

The depth of a champion

Bridges kept the Knicks in the game. Hart helped them take it over.

Hart collected 15 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds and three steals, orchestrating the transition attack that eventually broke Cleveland's defense. Bridges shot 9-of-15 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and finished a game-best plus-33.

Brown singled out both players for their performances, with Hart spearheading the Knicks' efforts to rediscover their pace after a sluggish first half.

“When we were able to get out and run and put pressure on the defense before it’s set, it’s a good thing,” Brown said. “We have a lot of shooters and we have a lot of speed when we get to it, but we have to get stops.”

Brunson had 19 points and five assists despite shooting 6-of-22 from the floor. Towns recorded 12 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks, extending his franchise-record streak of double-doubles to open a season to 17 games — the fifth-longest in NBA history.

Shamet added 11 points as all five Knicks starters scored in double figures for the first time this season.

Mitchell led Cleveland with 30 points, while Harden added 28. The Cavaliers, who beat the Knicks in their first meeting this season, fell to 9-10 after missing 28 of their 38 3-point attempts.

New York shot 51.1 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from beyond the arc, finishing with 33 assists.

“The Knicks role players stepped up big time and hit some shots, you have to give them credit,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said. “We played three quarters of really good basketball.”

The Knicks' rapid ascent in the Eastern Conference standings has come without much internal anxiety over their winless start.

“I don’t think we had any panic,” Hart said. “It wasn’t like we started 0 and 3 and we were getting blown out by 15 and 20 every game. It was a possession game each of those three losses and could’ve went either way.”

Now riding six consecutive victories, the defending champions are finding their rhythm while discovering how much more they can draw from their roster.

“I feel like we’re in a good space, physically and mentally, continuing to get better,” Hart said. “Really diving into our core principles.”

NBA Cup hopes alive

The Knicks' relentless fourth-quarter push carried significance beyond their climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

With Philadelphia beating Miami, 111-104, earlier Wednesday, New York remained in contention for the East Group B crown despite improving to just 1-2 in group play.

The 19-point winning margin boosted the Knicks' point differential from minus-7 to plus-12, putting them within striking distance of Miami's plus-24.

The Knicks can advance to the knockout rounds as group winners if they beat the Heat by at least seven points in regulation Friday (Saturday Manila time) at the Garden and the 76ers lose to the Indiana Pacers.

Those results would leave all five teams in the group at 2-2, with New York prevailing on point differential.

For Alvarado, Wednesday's collective effort was an illustration of what makes the defending champions dangerous.

“Those guys are going to carry us enough,” Alvarado said of Brunson and Towns. “We’re always going to have their backs, and they always have ours, and it just shows you what type of team we are.”

There will be nights when the Knicks need their stars to rescue them.

On Wednesday, a rookie not scheduled to play, a former lottery pick fighting for minutes and a 6-foot guard from Brooklyn helped make sure they didn't have to.

The defending champions had found another way to win — and another night to fight for their NBA Cup crown.

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Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for US-based publication Heavy.com.