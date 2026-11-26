'Huge catalyst' Clarkson motivates deep Knicks bench

Jordan Clarkson celebrates with Miles McBride of the New York Knicks during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

NEW YORK, United States — A day before the New York Knicks summoned heroes from the deepest corners of their bench, Mike Brown had already identified the man who helped make it possible.

Jordan Clarkson.

Not because of his scoring. Not because of his ability to manufacture a basket when an offense breaks down. Not even because of the credentials that made him one of the NBA's most accomplished sixth men.

It was because of how Clarkson carried himself when he didn't play.

“A huge, huge, huge catalyst for that was Jordan Clarkson,” Brown told reporters after Tuesday's practice, discussing the selflessness that has allowed him to experiment with his rotations.

“I’d say Jordan Clarkson gave me at least 90% of the opportunity to do it because here's an accomplished veteran that could be in the rotation for almost any team out there, let alone a championship team.”

A day later, the Knicks offered a compelling illustration of what Brown meant.

With Clarkson sidelined by right plantar fasciitis, New York rallied from an 11-point deficit to overwhelm the Cleveland Cavaliers, 121-102, Wednesday night (Thursday Manila time) at Madison Square Garden, drawing 42 points from its reserves to keep its NBA Cup title defense alive.

Among the unlikely heroes was Pacome Dadiet, a young French forward who had spent part of the morning listening to Clarkson.

A lesson in staying ready

Hours before Dadiet helped fuel the Knicks' fourth-quarter takeover, Clarkson was in his ear during shootaround.

His message was simple: Stay ready.

Jose Alvarado, who scored 16 of his season-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, revealed afterward how the Filipino-American veteran has been reinforcing that message behind the scenes.

“JC is always big on that, telling you guys to stay ready,” Alvarado said inside the Knicks' locker room. “He was in Pocks’ ear the whole shootaround today. Telling everybody to stay ready because you never know when your name or your number is called.”

Jose Alvarado credits Jordan Clarkson for the Knicks bench’s stay-ready mentality and being on their ears during today’s shootaround: “JC is always big on that.” https://t.co/AxZkD1qAxV — alder almo (@alderalmo) November 26, 2026

Dadiet answered when his was.

The young forward converted consecutive fast-break layups early in the fourth quarter, completing a 12-0 run that turned a 3-point deficit into a nine-point Knicks advantage.

He finished with seven points and three steals in 14 minutes, responding to Brown's challenge to play with greater intensity and physicality.

“Every time I step on the court, I’m fighting for minutes,” Dadiet said afterward. “Tonight I played hard, I thought I played good so we’ll see what happens.”

Rookie Tyler Nickel, who wasn't even on Brown's pregame rotation sheet, scored his first five NBA points to spark the third-quarter comeback. James Wiseman collected six offensive rebounds in just over six minutes.

It was the kind of collective performance Brown had described a day earlier, when he compared the Knicks' developing culture to two championship environments he had experienced as an assistant coach: Gregg Popovich's San Antonio Spurs and Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors.

“This team's not quite there, you know, but it's extremely close,” Brown told reporters Tuesday.

What those teams shared was an ability to accommodate shifting rotations without bruising egos.

In New York, Brown believes Clarkson has helped establish that same understanding.

The freedom to coach

For a former NBA Sixth Man of the Year who has spent much of his career making an immediate impact off the bench, accepting unpredictable playing time might seem easier in theory than in practice.

But Brown described a veteran whose disposition does not fluctuate with his minutes.

“I could literally play him six straight games and then sit him 10 straight games,” Brown said Tuesday. “And he's gonna be the same dude every freaking day. And he's gonna talk the same way to his teammates.”

“He's gonna uplift the group. And then when I call his number again, he's gonna be ready to go.”

That attitude has given Brown something particularly valuable to a coach overseeing a championship roster: the freedom to adjust his rotations without worrying that an accomplished veteran might undermine those decisions.

When a player with Clarkson's resume accepts an uncertain role without complaint, it sets a standard for everyone else competing for minutes.

Wednesday's comeback offered a glimpse of how that culture translates onto the floor.

The Knicks have now won six consecutive games and 12 of their last 15, climbing into a tie for second place in the Eastern Conference at 12-6 after opening their championship defense with three straight losses.

Clarkson did not contribute a point to their latest victory.

His teammates, however, provided a glimpse of his influence.

Coach Clarkson someday?

Brown sees something in Clarkson that extends beyond his playing career.

During Tuesday's media availability, the Knicks coach revealed he had already broached the subject of coaching with the Filipino-American guard.

“I actually asked him if he ever thought about coaching,” Brown said, before joking about Clarkson's well-known fashion sense.

“He'd be the best looking coach, the smoothest coach, the flyest dress coach, he'd be all that.”

But beneath the humor was a serious assessment of Clarkson's ability to connect with people.

“His aura is just, it's off the freaking charts, man,” Brown said.

Brown went even further, expressing hope that Clarkson would remain involved with the Knicks organization long after his playing days are over.

“He's a guy that even when he gets done playing, it's one of those things where you hope that he can just be a part of this organization in some way, shape or form until he doesn't want to be a part of the organization,” Brown said. “He's that type of person, in my opinion.”

Asked whether Clarkson ranks among the best teammates he has ever coached, Brown left little room for ambiguity.

“100%. 100%. 100%.”

Clarkson's NBA career has largely been defined by what he can do with a basketball in his hands.

In New York, his coach is discovering that his value extends considerably further.

On Tuesday, Brown spoke about it.

On Wednesday, Dadiet and the rest of the Knicks' bench brought it to life.

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Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for US-based publication Heavy.com.