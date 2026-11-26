Coaching fates of Adamson’s Racela, Ateneo’s Alas up in air

MANILA, Philippines — Adamson head coach Nash Racela and Ateneo interim mentor Louie Alas face uncertainties with their respective squads for next season after early exits in the UAAP Season 89 men's basketball tournament.

Racela's contract is up for expiration next month, while Alas' stint is pencilled only until May next year before the 90th season, raising questions on who is headed where especially with rumors of coaching rigodons in the country's premier collegiate league.

Racela, for one, is being linked with the expected coaching changes in UE and even Ateneo among the few, with Alas' role only on an interim basis in lieu of the axed head coah Tab Baldwin last July. But for Racela, the first order of business is talking with the Adamson management frist for courtesy before even entertaining talks with other schools.

“I just want to do everything correctly. I haven’t talked to anyone yet, because I have to respect Adamson and the contract that I have. It releases at the end of the year; that’s when my contract ends," said Racela as Adamson for the first time under his wing missed back-to-back Final Four appearances.

Racela, the the mentor of the 2015 FEU squad that ruled the UAAP, towed Adamson to three Final Four appearances in the era of now PBA star guard Jerom Lastimosa. Without him, the Soaring Falcons missed the playoffs last year and this season with a 5-9 card at seventh place after a 76-63 loss to Santo Tomas in what could be Racela's last hurrah in San Marcelino.

While there may have been smokes regarding his next destination, Racela said he has not talked with anyone regarding a coaching job, but he would be all ears once he settles everything with Adamson after a meeting with director Fr. Aldrin Suan next week, including a possible contract extension.

"I’m open to anything. I don’t really know what’s gonna happen. Other schools won’t talk to me because I was still coaching," clarified the veteran mentor, who also had stints in the PBA. "I don’t think it’s proper for me to be entertaining them. I don’t know what will happen if they approach me in the next couple of days, next couple of weeks. Let's see."

Alas echoes the same sentiment, knowing all too well that he replaced four-time champion Baldwin in the most challenging era of the Blue Eagles only on a temporary basis. Whether he gets an extension, permanent promotion as the team head coach or a pink slip is a thing he's ready for as a grizzled mentor in the collegiate and pros as well.

"I’m ready for anything. Kung ano ang binigay ng Diyos, 'yun,” said Alas as Ateneo in an emotional campaign after the school's biggest tragedy in the offseason scored an 86 -81 over University of the East for a graceful exit at sixth place with a 6-8 slate.

“Kung sasabihin nila sa akin, let’s say bukas: ‘Oh coach, pasyal-pasyal ka muna, kukuha na kami ng bago,’ wala akong magagawa roon. Bakasyon muna ako, mag-isip, pero as I’ve said, Ateneo is the best place to coach collegiate-wise."