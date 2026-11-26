Football star Neymar rules poker tourney

Brazilian football superstar Neymar Jr. proved he could hold his own in a different competitive arena, capturing his maiden live poker tournament championship at the Brazilian Series of Poker (BSOP) Millions in São Paulo.

The 34-year-old Santos forward topped a competitive field of 121 entries in the 1-Day High Roller, pocketing R$380,000, or approximately P4.08 million, for his breakthrough victory.

PokerStrategy reported that Neymar ruled the R$15,000 buy-in event after years of competing in the Brazilian poker circuit.

Neymar outlasted close friend Gilmar Araujo in the final two-player showdown to secure the title, with his compatriot settling for the R$250,000 runner-up prize.

The tournament generated a total prize pool of R$1,502,050, according to BSOP organizers.

“I've been playing this tournament for years, and just being here is a joy for me,” Neymar told tournament organizers, as quoted by PokerStrategy.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain standout had previously recorded several notable finishes, including a fourth-place showing in a Super High Roller tournament last December.

He also placed 10th in another high-stakes event earlier in this year's festival, earning R$138,000.

His latest conquest represents the biggest live tournament payout of his poker career.

Philippine poker scene

Neymar's breakthrough in Brazil comes as the Philippines continues to establish itself as a major destination for competitive poker in Asia.

The country's homegrown RVS Cup Philippine Poker Championship recently concluded its 12th edition at Metro Card Club in Pasig City, just days before Neymar's triumph.

Jose Colada emerged as champion of the tournament's main event, which attracted 796 entries and generated a P10.746-million prize pool, according to organizers.

Another domestic competition, the Philippine Poker Tournament, drew 1,320 entries in its seventh edition last February, with Filipino standout David Erquiaga pocketing P1.1 million for winning the main event.

The Philippines also hosts major international competitions, including the Asia Pacific Poker Tour (APPT).

Filipino poker veteran Mike Takayama captured the APPT Manila Main Event at Okada Manila last August, earning P15.53 million after defeating compatriot Florencio Campomanes.

Campomanes took home P9.7 million for finishing second.

The World Series of Poker's tournament database listed the event's total prize pool at more than P97 million, illustrating the scale of international poker competitions hosted in the country.

While Neymar remains best known for his exploits on the football pitch, his championship in São Paulo underscores how competitive poker has attracted personalities from beyond its traditional professional ranks.

The Brazilian, an Olympic gold medalist and UEFA Champions League winner, has now added a different trophy to his decorated sporting career. (Contributed story)