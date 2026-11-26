Last-minute Gilas call-up Rosario recounts cutting vacation short

MANILA, Philippines — When the country calls, count on Troy Rosario to answer.

Rosario was on his way to Ilocos Norte for a relaxing three-day vacation last week but had to cut it short as a few hours later, he was on his way to the airport to join Gilas Pilipinas in Malaysia.

Rosario, who was summoned to the national team anew as a replacement for the injured Rhenz Abando for the upcoming FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, said that he got the call while en route to a family outing.

“Nasa sasakyan kami nun e. Yung unang sinabihan ko yung wife ko e. Nagkatinginan kami kasi alam namin nga, it’s a three-day vacation trip sana sa Ilocos so naka-book kami for three days,” he told reporters.

“‘Di ko alam paano ko sasabihin sa kids kasi yung mga kids talaga yung excited mag-swimming e. Ang sabi ko sa asawa ko, wala, pinatawag ako e,” he added.

What was supposed to be a three-day stay turned into just a few hours of swimming in Ilocos, as they went back to Manila immediately.

“Sinabi ko sa kanila na pagdating natin doon, magbihis kaagad kayo, mag-swimming kayo tapos may surprise si Daddy mamaya. ‘Di nila alam na yung surprise na yun ay after nila mag-swimming at kumain, na uuwi na kami pabalik ng Manila. Tapos nag-book na lang yung wife ko ng another resort sa Batangas para kinabukasan, alis ulit sila,” Rosario said.

The big man said that they immediately went home and arrived at 2:30 a.m., just three and a half hours before their 6 a.m. call time at the airport.

“Pinaliwanag ko naman [sa mga bata] na kailangan maglaro ni Daddy, aalis siya papuntang Malaysia sabi ko, pag ganun naman alam na nila kasi nasanay na sila mula nung nag-Gilas na paalis lang ako nang paalis,” he said.

“So 15 minutes nakapag-impake na ako kasi halos lahat ng gear naman na binigay sa amin, mga bago pa so wala na akong ibang dinala kundi ang Gilas gear.”

A few weeks before the upcoming window, Abando sustained an ankle injury which ultimately led him to delay his return to national team duties.

Gilas head coach Tim Cone earlier said that Rosario, “our best plug and play player,” was tapped to join the team.

“He lends us great versatility and obviously knows the system,” Cone said.

Gilas will be taking on Syria and Iran in the upcoming window.