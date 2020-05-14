Kai Sotto makes G League move official, asks for support

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Kai Sotto will officially be foregoing college in favor of signing with the NBA G League.

First reported on Monday, Sotto announced the development on his own Twitter account Thursday morning.

After spending a year in the United States improving his game, the 18-year-old said it is time to take it to the next level.

"I have to take the next big step towards my NBA dream and I am very proud and excited to announce that I will be joining the NBA G League select team," Sotto said in a video.

"I will be playing with some of the very best and I am committed to work on developing my game on a much bigger stage," he added.

Joining Sotto in the G League select team is the top prospect out of high school Jalen Green, who happens to have Filipno heritage on his mother's side.

The select team will be exposed to intense training and will have to opportunity to test their mettle with NBA G League squads as well as teams from NBA Academies around the world.

Sotto asked for continuous support from Filipinos as he takes the next big step in becoming the first full-blooded Filipino in the NBA.

"My wish is that you continue to support me, pray for me and hope for my success," Sotto said.