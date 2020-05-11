UAAP
Kai Sotto skips college, opts for NBA G League
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 11, 2020 - 9:36pm

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino Kai Sotto is skipping opportunities in the US NCAA to sign directly with the NBA G League.

Per Shams Charania of The Atheltic, Sotto is set to join Fil-Am Jalen Green, the top prospect out of high school, in a pro program that aims to develop future NBA players.

Sotto went to the US to pursue his dream of being the first-ever full-blooded Filipino in the NBA.

The 7'2" cager, who turned 18 today, played one season for Atlanta-based squad The Skill Factory.

The NBA G League program will expose Sotto to intense coaching programs and will get experience playing against NBA G League teams and national teams of other countries.

