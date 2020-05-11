Kai Sotto skips college, opts for NBA G League

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino Kai Sotto is skipping opportunities in the US NCAA to sign directly with the NBA G League.

Per Shams Charania of The Atheltic, Sotto is set to join Fil-Am Jalen Green, the top prospect out of high school, in a pro program that aims to develop future NBA players.

Kai Sotto — a 7-foot-2 center from the Philippines — has decided to skip college and will be the first international draft prospect to sign a deal in the NBA G League pro program, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 11, 2020

Sotto went to the US to pursue his dream of being the first-ever full-blooded Filipino in the NBA.

The 7'2" cager, who turned 18 today, played one season for Atlanta-based squad The Skill Factory.

The NBA G League program will expose Sotto to intense coaching programs and will get experience playing against NBA G League teams and national teams of other countries.