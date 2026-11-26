Bombers sweep Knights to book long-awaited NCAA Finals return

MANILA, Philippines -- Jose Rizal University is headed to the NCAA Season 102 men’s basketball finals after sweeping the Letran Knights, 85-79, Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Heavy Bombers came back from 13 points down to grab the victory, outlasting Letran to punch their first NCAA Finals appearance since 2008.

Chris Hubilla, bloodied and all, towed JRU to the finals with 26 points, three steals and two rebounds on an 8-of-17 from the field off the bench. Allan Laurenaria added 21 markers, 12 boards, four dimes, four swats and a steal.

Slowly, JRU inched closer and closer, erasing a 13-point deficit in the first half to tie things up at 58-all early on in the fourth frame after a Hubilla layup.

A split from the line by Aaron Buensalida pushed Letran ahead, 59-58, but a jumper by Jalen Garcia gave the Heavy Bombers the lead, 60-59.

Another split from the charity stripe by Titing Manalili tied things up, and the ballgame turned into a nip-and-tuck affair.

With Letran having a slight advantage thanks to another Manalili free throw, 69-68, JRU uncorked a mini 7-2 run capped by a clutch triple by Lawrence Mangubat to hand JRU the 75-71 lead at the two minute warning.

Jimboy Estrada, though, answered with a trey of his own, 74-75, with 1:31 left.

But a great defensive performance by the Heavy Bombers on the other end led to a Hubilla layup, followed by a pair of Laurenaria free throws.

A Buensalida deuce inched Letran closer, 76-79, but the breaks of the game went JRU’s way.

Free throws by Hubilla and Laurenaria, as well as misses by Manalili late, ultimately tipped the scales to the Kalentong-based squad’s way.

Mangubat chipped in 12 points in the win. Buensalida and Estrada formed a one-two punch for the Knights, with the former scoring 19 points while the latter producing 18 markers, eight boards, three dimes, a swat and a steal. Justin Cargo added 12 markers.

Manalili was held to eight points, eight assists, a rebound and a block, along with four turnovers, in just almost 16 minutes of action due to foul trouble.

JRU will now wait for the winner of the series between San Beda and Emilio Aguinaldo College.