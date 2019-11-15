Kai Sotto dominates anew in game with Atlanta-based TSF

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto is continuing his impressive showing with Atlanta-based basketball team The Skills Factory (TSF).

Improving on his debut double-double performance with TSF National, Sotto posted a near triple-double in their game against the American Basketball Institute (ABI) on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time).

TSF National clobbered ABI, 121-51, with Sotto stuffing the stat sheet.

Game Highlights pt. 1



TSF National over ABI



#14 Jordan Wilmore: 22p 10r 5b

#30 Kai Sotto: 20p 11r 9b 4a

#3 Jordan Brown: 24p 3a 2s

#5 Markeith Browning: 14p 7r 4a

#1 Koby Jeffries: 10p 7r 6a 2s

#10 Jaylin Galloway: 10p 7r 2a pic.twitter.com/I8G3WUbEqw — Coach Rob (@CoachRobJohnson) November 14, 2019

The Filipino cager notched 20 points, 11 rebounds and a whopping nine blocks against their opponents.

He also clocked in four dimes and was efficient on the court with a 9/11 shooting clip.

The 7'2" Sotto and teammate 7'4" Jordan Wilmore have been dubbed the TSF Twin Towers.

Sotto is continuing to hone his skills in the United States with plans to enter the NBA Draft in the near future.

Former NBA MVP James Harden and All-Star John Wall are alumni of the TSF program.