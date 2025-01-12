^

Nation

Increased ground swelling seen in Kanlaon

Gilbert Bayoran, Christine Boton - The Philippine Star
January 12, 2025 | 12:00am
Increased ground swelling seen in Kanlaon
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) yesterday said the changes were similar to conditions observed before the volcano erupted in December.
STAR / File

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — State seismologists have noted a significant increase in the ground swelling and pressurization at Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) yesterday said the changes were similar to conditions observed before the volcano erupted in December.

Monitoring by the Kanlaon Volcano Network showed a pronounced inflation in the eastern edifice of the volcano starting on Friday night.

The Upper Pantao Observation Station located in the eastern flank detected a sharp increase in the inflationary tilt, indicating a sudden rise in the pressurization of magma on the upper portion of the volcano.

Phivolcs said that another eruption similar to last month may produce dangerous volcanic hazards, including pyroclastic density currents (PDC), ashfall, lava flows and ballistic projectiles.

Task Force Kanlaon chief Raul Fernandez ordered his men to intensify monitoring and prepare for evacuation in areas identified in the PDC hazard map.

Areas vulnerable to PDCs include Canlaon City in Negros Oriental; the cities of Bago, La Carlota and San Carlos as well as the towns of La Castellana, Moises Padilla and Murcia in Negros Occidental.

Kanlaon Volcano remains under Alert Level 3 as magmatic unrest is ongoing.

KANLAON VOLCANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Suspects behind ambush of couple in Sultan Kudarat arrested

Suspects behind ambush of couple in Sultan Kudarat arrested

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Local executives and the police together filed criminal charges against the two now detained perpetrators of the ambush of...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM Islamic teachers, learners receive cash aid

BARMM Islamic teachers, learners receive cash aid

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Up to 201 Islamic school teachers and learners in two Bangsamoro towns in Cotabato province received cash aid on Friday, January...
Nation
fbtw
Entrepreneur killed, companion wounded in Basilan ambush

Entrepreneur killed, companion wounded in Basilan ambush

By John Unson | 11 hours ago
Gunmen killed an entrepreneur and wounded her companion in an ambush in Barangay Lagayas in Tipo-Tipo, Basilan on Friday,...
Nation
fbtw
Classes, gov&rsquo;t work suspended in Manila, Pasay on January 13 for INC peace rally

Classes, gov’t work suspended in Manila, Pasay on January 13 for INC peace rally

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Malacañang suspended classes in the cities of Manila and Pasay on Monday, January 13, to make way for the...
Nation
fbtw
Speaker&rsquo;s challenger disqualified in May polls

Speaker’s challenger disqualified in May polls

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has disqualified a political aspirant who wants to challenge House Speaker Martin Romualdez...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Farmer drowns in Pangasinan

Farmer drowns in Pangasinan

By Cesar Ramirez | 1 hour ago
A farmer suffering from epilepsy drowned in a rice field in this city on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Gunman killed in Batangas &lsquo;shootout&rsquo;

Gunman killed in Batangas ‘shootout’

By Arnell Ozaeta | 1 hour ago
An unidentified man was killed in an alleged shootout with police officers in Batangas City on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Kuyamis Festival recognized as major feast

Kuyamis Festival recognized as major feast

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 1 hour ago
The Department of Tourism has recognized the Kuyamis Festival in Misamis Oriental as one of the country’s major fe...
Nation
fbtw
Mastermind in kidnap-slay of Quezon City businessman nabbed

Mastermind in kidnap-slay of Quezon City businessman nabbed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The alleged mastermind in the kidnap-slay of a 62-year-old businessman from Quezon City was arrested on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
P24 million cocaine seized at NAIA

P24 million cocaine seized at NAIA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
A woman was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City after attempting to smuggle more...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with