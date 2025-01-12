Increased ground swelling seen in Kanlaon

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) yesterday said the changes were similar to conditions observed before the volcano erupted in December.

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — State seismologists have noted a significant increase in the ground swelling and pressurization at Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island.

Monitoring by the Kanlaon Volcano Network showed a pronounced inflation in the eastern edifice of the volcano starting on Friday night.

The Upper Pantao Observation Station located in the eastern flank detected a sharp increase in the inflationary tilt, indicating a sudden rise in the pressurization of magma on the upper portion of the volcano.

Phivolcs said that another eruption similar to last month may produce dangerous volcanic hazards, including pyroclastic density currents (PDC), ashfall, lava flows and ballistic projectiles.

Task Force Kanlaon chief Raul Fernandez ordered his men to intensify monitoring and prepare for evacuation in areas identified in the PDC hazard map.

Areas vulnerable to PDCs include Canlaon City in Negros Oriental; the cities of Bago, La Carlota and San Carlos as well as the towns of La Castellana, Moises Padilla and Murcia in Negros Occidental.

Kanlaon Volcano remains under Alert Level 3 as magmatic unrest is ongoing.