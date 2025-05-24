^

5.2-magnitude earthquake rattles La Union

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
May 24, 2025 | 1:30pm
5.2-magnitude earthquake rattles La Union
The epicenter of the 5.2-magnitude earthquake in Luna town that hit La Union on May 24, 2025.
Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook La Union province Saturday morning, May 24.

Phivolcs said the epicenter of the quake was located 36 kilometers northwest of Luna town at a depth of 17 kilometers. The quake struck at 10:36 a.m.

The quake was tectonic in origin, which means that it was caused by the movement of tectonic plates along fault lines or boundaries.

Reported intensities

These are the reported instrumental intensities recorded in various parts of northern Luzon.

Intensity 4 (moderately strong)

  • Luna, Bangar, San Juan, City of San Fernando and Bacnotan, La Union
  • City of Baguio
  • City of Vigan, Ilocos Sur

Intensity 3 (weak) 

  • Bauang, La Union
  • City of Batac, San Nicolas and Pinili, Ilocos Norte
  • Itogon, Kabayan, Mankayan, Sablan, Tuba and Kapangan, Benguet
  • City of Dagupan
  • City of Alaminos, Pangasinan

Intensity 2 (slightly felt)

  • Kiangan, Ifugao
  • Buguias and Kibungan, Benguet

Phivolcs also released instrumental intensity readings, which are based on accelerometer data to quantify ground shaking. These may not match how people felt the quake or how it affected buildings and the environment.

Instrumental intensities

Intensity 4 (moderately strong) 

  • City of Candon and City of Vigan, Ilocos Sur

Intensity 3 (weak)

  • Sinait, Ilocos Sur
  • San Nicolas and City of Batac, Ilocos Norte

Intensity 2 (slightly felt) 

  • Bangued, Abra
  • Tagudin, Ilocos Sur
  • City of San Fernando and Aringay, La Union
  • Bani, Infanta and Bolinao, Pangasinan

Intensity 1 (scarcely perceptible)

  • City of Baguio

State seismologists said no damage was expected but aftershocks could follow.

