5.2-magnitude earthquake rattles La Union

The epicenter of the 5.2-magnitude earthquake in Luna town that hit La Union on May 24, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook La Union province Saturday morning, May 24.

Phivolcs said the epicenter of the quake was located 36 kilometers northwest of Luna town at a depth of 17 kilometers. The quake struck at 10:36 a.m.

The quake was tectonic in origin, which means that it was caused by the movement of tectonic plates along fault lines or boundaries.

Reported intensities

These are the reported instrumental intensities recorded in various parts of northern Luzon.

Intensity 4 (moderately strong)

Luna, Bangar, San Juan, City of San Fernando and Bacnotan, La Union

City of Baguio

City of Vigan, Ilocos Sur

Intensity 3 (weak)

Bauang, La Union

City of Batac, San Nicolas and Pinili, Ilocos Norte

Itogon, Kabayan, Mankayan, Sablan, Tuba and Kapangan, Benguet

City of Dagupan

City of Alaminos, Pangasinan

Intensity 2 (slightly felt)

Kiangan, Ifugao

Buguias and Kibungan, Benguet

Phivolcs also released instrumental intensity readings, which are based on accelerometer data to quantify ground shaking. These may not match how people felt the quake or how it affected buildings and the environment.

Instrumental intensities

Intensity 4 (moderately strong)

City of Candon and City of Vigan, Ilocos Sur

Intensity 3 (weak)

Sinait, Ilocos Sur

San Nicolas and City of Batac, Ilocos Norte

Intensity 2 (slightly felt)

Bangued, Abra

Tagudin, Ilocos Sur

City of San Fernando and Aringay, La Union

Bani, Infanta and Bolinao, Pangasinan

Intensity 1 (scarcely perceptible)

City of Baguio

State seismologists said no damage was expected but aftershocks could follow.