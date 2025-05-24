5.2-magnitude earthquake rattles La Union
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook La Union province Saturday morning, May 24.
Phivolcs said the epicenter of the quake was located 36 kilometers northwest of Luna town at a depth of 17 kilometers. The quake struck at 10:36 a.m.
The quake was tectonic in origin, which means that it was caused by the movement of tectonic plates along fault lines or boundaries.
Reported intensities
These are the reported instrumental intensities recorded in various parts of northern Luzon.
Intensity 4 (moderately strong)
- Luna, Bangar, San Juan, City of San Fernando and Bacnotan, La Union
- City of Baguio
- City of Vigan, Ilocos Sur
Intensity 3 (weak)
- Bauang, La Union
- City of Batac, San Nicolas and Pinili, Ilocos Norte
- Itogon, Kabayan, Mankayan, Sablan, Tuba and Kapangan, Benguet
- City of Dagupan
- City of Alaminos, Pangasinan
Intensity 2 (slightly felt)
- Kiangan, Ifugao
- Buguias and Kibungan, Benguet
Phivolcs also released instrumental intensity readings, which are based on accelerometer data to quantify ground shaking. These may not match how people felt the quake or how it affected buildings and the environment.
Instrumental intensities
Intensity 4 (moderately strong)
- City of Candon and City of Vigan, Ilocos Sur
Intensity 3 (weak)
- Sinait, Ilocos Sur
- San Nicolas and City of Batac, Ilocos Norte
Intensity 2 (slightly felt)
- Bangued, Abra
- Tagudin, Ilocos Sur
- City of San Fernando and Aringay, La Union
- Bani, Infanta and Bolinao, Pangasinan
Intensity 1 (scarcely perceptible)
- City of Baguio
State seismologists said no damage was expected but aftershocks could follow.
