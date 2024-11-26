Taal Volcano experiences spike in volcanic earthquakes, higher emissions

MANILA, Philippines — Taal Volcano experienced a sudden surge in sulfur dioxide emissions on Monday, November 25, Phivolcs reported.

In a November 26 bulletin, state seismologists at Phivolcs recorded an emission rate of 7,580 tons per day at Taal Volcano, located in the province of Batangas.

The plume, classified as “moderate emissions,” rose up to 600 meters high.

This figure is nearly double the average sulfur dioxide emission of 3,997 tons per day recorded in their last report on November 21.

Around a week ago, on November 18, the sulfur dioxide flux at Taal Volcano was around 4,727 tons per day. The past two records were considered as “weak emissions,” despite generating taller plumes.

However, there are instances when sulfur dioxide emissions are slower than Monday’s rate but still produce significantly tall plumes, reaching up to 1,800 meters.

Such was the case on November 8, when Taal Volcano recorded an emission rate of 2,039 tons per day.

Not only did the emissions spike but so did the number of volcanic earthquakes and tremors at Taal Volcano.

On November 25, Phivolcs recorded seven volcanic earthquakes and a volcanic tremor lasting 13 minutes. However, since November 19, volcanic activity had been minimal, with records showing zero to one earthquake per day.

State seismologists prohibited locals from entering Taal Volcano Island, or the Permanent Danger Zone, especially near the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures. Boating along Taal Lake is also not permitted.

Phivolcs warned of potential steam-driven or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas.

Phivolcs has kept Taal Volcano at Alert Level 1, also known as “low-level unrest.”