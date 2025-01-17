Island nuptials: Boracay resort boasts of unique weddingsÂ 

Island nuptials: Boracay resort boasts of unique weddings

Movenpick Boracay also hosts weddings, from 30 to 150 guests, on its beachfront

MANILA, Philippines — Island sunset weddings remain a favorite for many who wish to tie the knot, and Boracay is a particular destination because it is known for its world-renowned whitesand beach and gorgeous sunset.

While the main beach composed of four stations (Stations 1 to 4) is more commonly associated with Boracay, the island has a cove at its northernmost tip that its regulars prefer for its private and more quiet space outside of the more tourist-y counterpart.

Punta Bunga Cove hosts three luxury resorts, and among them is Movenpick Resort and Spa.

While all three can host intimate events, Movenpick Boracay boasts of its positioning in the cove where the sun sets right in the center, providing a gorgeous backdrop to any island wedding on a good day.

General Manager Franck Merot said that they have the best beachfront in the cove, adding that it was thanks to their strategic positioning in the middle among the other properties.

Merot highlighted that because of their enclosed location inside a cove, there are less people or traffic, affording their guests more privacy, especially in personal events such as weddings.

The resort has 312 rooms and suites and seven dining outlets that cater to varied cuisines, ranging from Asian, Italian to Western. It also has amenities, such as a resort-based salon, gym and dedicated kid's club, where children can spend the day and parents can leave their children for their own me-time.

Movenpick also has in-house entertainment, such as dances on weekdays and fire dance on weekends.

Its lush greenery complements the picture-perfect beachfront wedding that is commonly preferred by their guests.

Their tailored wedding packages, which accommodate an intimte guest list of 30 to the more lavish 150 guests, can make guests spend days in the resort without leaving it for the most part with recreational activities. These include water activities, photoshoot around the property, sunset painting with pica-pica and cocktail, and recovery beach days. They can also opt for island excursions.

While a beachfront wedding is ideal at Movenpick Boracay, the resort has already prepared for rainy days with the opening of its grand ballroom. Intended for the MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and events), the grand ballroom can accommodate 400 people. The resort plans to open the grand ballroom this year as part of its 2025 expansion plans.

