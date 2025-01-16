Celebrate Pawikan Day and Chinese New Year at La Jolla

(Left) Pawikan Kit: Toy turtle, bottled water, certificate of participation, tote bag and T-shirt; (right) Turtle hatchlings are being freed to the sea.

MANILA, Philippines — La Jolla invites you to a one-of-a-kind celebration by the sea, blending conservation, culture and festivity into an unforgettable day—a double celebration of Pawikan Day and Chinese New Year.

4th Pawikan Day: A conservation experience

Witness the awe-inspiring moment when baby pawikan (sea turtles) take their first brave steps into the ocean. Be part of this meaningful conservation initiative and help protect these endangered marine creatures. Mature turtles make their way back to their home beach to complete the life cycle after decades at sea.

This event is happening at La Jolla Hotel and Beach Resort in Bagac, Bataan on January 25. Room rate starts at P8,960 per night for two persons, inclusive of an overnight stay, breakfast, use of swimming pool and beach, Pawikan Kit and a turtle hatchling.

A Day Access package per person is also available should you prefer not to stay overnight, priced at P1,800 per person. This includes entrance fee, beach and pool access, Pawikan kit and a turtle hatchling.

This is in partnership with Pag-Asa Pawikan Protection and Conservation Center (PPCC).

Chinese New Year: A seaside celebration

Welcome the Year of Prosperity with vibrant traditions and delectable cuisine. Enjoy a spectacular Lion Dance performance that will fill the air with excitement and energy. Treat your taste buds to authentic Chinese dishes and share this joyful celebration with your loved ones amidst the beauty of nature.

Why choose between conservation and celebration when you can have both? On January 25th, double the fun for a day of heartwarming moments and vibrant festivities.

Celebrate life, nature and new beginnings at La Jolla!

For inquiries and reservations, call (0920) 552-9570 or (0939) 921-8681, email [email protected] or visit www.lajollaph.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release from La Jolla Hotel and Beach Resort is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.