Luxury and spontaneity thrive in this side of Ratchaprasong, Bangkok

Mango Groove, a cocktail inspired by mango sticky rice; e-tuk tuk rides for Global Day of Discovery 2024 at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

For those who think they already know Bangkok inside and out, get ready to fall in love with the city all over again

MANILA, Philippines — It was a refreshing escape in November. After enduring overlapping typhoons and floods, we temporarily left behind the gloomy skies for sun-drenched Bangkok. Thankfully, Typhoon Pepito had weakened, and our flight was not canceled.

As the plane descended into Thailand, the wetlands below sparkled like pieces of stained glass—a fitting intro to a journey filled with discovery, indulgence and culture at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel.

This familiarization trip was not just about staying at a luxury hotel. The itinerary peeled back the layers of Bangkok’s culture, letting us experience the vibrant city through a fresh lens.

Renaissance Hotels, a brand under Marriott International, is known for its dedication to redefining how travelers experience destinations—whether during a quick getaway or a business trip.

Last November 19, we were fortunate to witness the 10th-anniversary celebration of Renaissance Hotels’ Global Day of Discovery (GDOD), paired with the theatrical Evenings at Renaissance.

A delightful start

The sun was setting as we arrived at the Renaissance, situated in the heart of Bangkok, about 45 minutes from Suvarnabhumi Airport. The striking blue glass building set the tone for what lay ahead—sophisticated modernity. We thanked our driver, Suthin, before stepping into the hotel.

The lobby was a curated realm of elegance, where Thai culture remained alive through the interiors, souvenir displays and the staff’s warm smiles.

At the welcome dinner, we met the Renaissance and Marriott International team, including Saadvhi, Ashley, Variya and Billy, alongside other executives and media colleagues from Southeast Asia.

At La Tavola, the hotel’s Italian restaurant, the heavenly dinner featured dishes like truffle canapés, Caesar salad meticulously prepared tableside, scrumptious mains and their signature tiramisu—a delicious prelude to the cultural immersion awaiting us the next day.

(Clockwise) Caesar salad prepared on the table side; arancini mushroom with truffle sauce; fresh burrata cheese from Puglia with tomato Passata puree; La Tavola signature tiramisu and pan-seared seabass with fregola, seafood sauce and fennel salad

Up in my assigned room on the 20th floor, the city view through the glass-walled corner was breathtaking. The illuminated skyscrapers, the bustling Sky Walk, even the now-darkened parks created a tranquil panorama of Bangkok’s nightlife.

Discovery beyond the ordinary

The next morning, we began with a refreshing 45-minute yoga session by the pool, which prepared us for a packed day.

At 11 a.m., we embarked on a unique “neighborhood discovery” in Hua Lamphong, located southwest of Ratchaprasong. Renaissance Navigator Worathep S., also fondly called O, led the heritage tour.

Navigators are an integral part of the Renaissance experience. They lead guests beyond typical tourist trails and bring them to unique places that felt authentically Bangkok.

While inside an e-tuk tuk (similar to an e-tricycle in the Philippines), O narrated the rich history of Bangkok, connecting stories to the buildings and landmarks we passed.

We were still talking about Samyan Mitrtown when we stopped by the MRT station. One has to cross the subway to reach Hua Lamphong Railway Station, a 108-year-old marvel of European neo-renaissance architecture.

The five-minute walk felt like a riding a time machine moving from the present-day MRT and returning to a bygone era. The old station’s stained glass windows cast a sepia-toned glow at noontime, and majestic steam engines were preserved inside.

Outside the Grand Entrance and across a fountain that dates back to the World War 2 is the Thai Railway Museum. Though small, it was filled with artifacts such as vintage train tickets, machines and luxury dining sets offering glimpses of the past.

After the immersive tour, we unwound at Taiban Café, which literally means “a café under the house.”

It was a cozy retreat surrounded by flower-filled gardens, inspiring guests to paint or craft a small clay sculpture. The café was so charming that, even under Bangkok’s midday heat, we couldn’t resist trying its best-selling spicy Thai Wagyu rice bowl.

Back at the hotel by mid-afternoon, I had a couple of hours of leisure to myself. I discovered that the House of Heals was located right at the top of Renaissance Ratchaprasong. I also took a walk around Gaysorn and CentralWorld, then made my way to Big C.

Back again at the hotel before the sun sets, we indulged in an authentic Thai massage at Quan Spa. I shared with Toom, my masseuse, how much Filipinos adore Thai massage—that it’s practically a staple in wellness treatments back home.

Thai elegance

The night brought the grandeur of Evenings at Renaissance, where guests, dressed in glamorous vintage fashion, witnessed the much-anticipated Punch Bowl Ritual, a sensory showcase of cocktail craftsmanship.

The ritual featured revitalizers, trending cocktails, even non-alcoholic concoctions inspired by local flavors. The highlight was Mango Groove—a mango sticky rice-inspired cocktail crafted with Chalong Bay Rum—a sip of Thailand in a glass.

The atmosphere was alive as everyone danced to the tunes of old-time classics, but the energy soared when Thailand’s famous Burin and the SoulSmith took the stage, filling the lobby bar with electrifying live music.

Each Evening at Renaissance—no matter where in the world—brings its own surprises, turning fleeting moments into lasting memories.

The event also marked the launch of R Finds, a global digital marketplace showcasing over 150 curated products from artisans worldwide.

This platform allows guests to discover treasures that tell the unique story of each neighborhood while amplifying local artisans and their craft.

In Bangkok, R Finds collaborated with:

Mince for eco-friendly bags reminiscent of Filipino rice sacks



for eco-friendly bags reminiscent of Filipino rice sacks Pah Kah Mah for functional yet adorable items like elephant neck pillows and hand fans



for functional yet adorable items like elephant neck pillows and hand fans Narada for exquisite Thai silk scarves, shawls and scarf garlands



for exquisite Thai silk scarves, shawls and scarf garlands Nangloy for its signature perfume



for its signature perfume ProdPran Craft for banig-style bags and wallets beloved by many



for banig-style bags and wallets beloved by many Holen for charming gifts, including premium inhalers inspired by the Ramakien epic

Each purchase carried a story, creating a personal connection to Ratchaprasong. For one night only, the brands showcased their premium goods at a Night Market setting within the hotel, where guests explored and experienced R Finds firsthand—all while indulging in authentic Thai food and beverages masterfully prepared by the Renaissance chefs.

Sweet goodbye

As we departed Bangkok, we didn’t see the wetlands. Instead, an orange and purple sunset painted the sky—reminding us of the beauty of discovery.

For those seeking a destination where luxury meets culture and spontaneity thrives, Renaissance Hotels—especially Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel—offers much more than just a place to stay.

For more information, visit renaissance-hotels.marriott.com.

