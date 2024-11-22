Lakbay Pinas: New things to do in Cavite, Clark, Cebu

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) recently held their first-ever Lakbay Pinas.

MPTC toured media and influencers, including Philstar.com, to Cavite, Clark and Cebu using Foton vehicles passing their tollways Cavitex, Calax, NLEX, SCTEX and CCLEX. The trip was sponsored by Clark International Airport, Philippine Airlines, Starbucks, SM, Biogesic, Quest Hotel and Solea Hotels and Resorts.

Here are new things to do in Cavite, Clark and Cebu:

Coffee picking

Amadeo Artisano Coffee Farm is located in Barangay Talon, Amadeo, Cavite. It is a department of Tourism Agri-Farm Site. Visitors can enjoy and pick coffee beans from the farm and taste their coffee and coffee-infused menu.

Filipino food appreciation

Experience a wide variety of Filipino-inspired cuisines, delectably served in Siglo Modern Filipino in Tagaytay. The restaurant allows visitors to travel the entire Philippines through food.

Farm tour

Located in Tagaytay, SVD Farm offers visitors a relaxing day away from worries. Enjoy a day of breathtaking views of the farm, making one feel as if you're closer to God.

Unwind

Anya Resort Tagaytay is a guest's home away from home. The hotel welcomes guests with luxurious suites complemented by the cool Tagaytay breeze. All rooms have spacious balconies or terraces with beds flaunting premium bedding. Bathrooms have separate bathtubs and showers with refillable organic amenities such as soap, shampoo and conditioner as part of the hotel’s green initiatives.

Night out

Located inside Clark, Midori Creekside offers a dining experience where guests can enjoy grills and Filipino dishes that complement bottles of beer, all at affordable prices. They also offer a variety of cocktails and nightly entertainment.

Outdoor sports

Gemik Clark Sports Club is located in the prime location of Clark International Airport Corporation's West Kamikaze airfield that offers incredible opportunities for tourism and sports enthusiasts alike. It offers airsoft, gun range, archery, all-terrain vehicles (ATV) rides, and team building activities.

Island hopping

Travel via boat to see the beauty of Gilutongan Island and Nalusuan Marine Sactuary in Mactan, Cebu. Guests can snorkel or even relax at the beach to see the beauty of nature.

Sightseeing

The Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) is a must-see sight during the night. It gives guests a Hong Kong vibe upon crossing the bridge. It's a nine-kilometer bridge linking Cebu City and Cordova. The drive over the bridge lasts for only a few minutes.