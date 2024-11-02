Minion Land, expanded Oceanarium opening in Singapore in early 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Singapore is set to open new attractions early next year on its popular tourist spot Sentosa Island.

TravMedia's International Media Marketplace Asia has taken place in Singapore several times, but the 2024 edition held last October 22 was the first time it was done in Sentosa.

At the event, Singapore Tourism Board shared with Philstar.com some of the new experiences arriving to the island during the first quarter of 2025.

Among them is the opening of Minion Land, inspired by the yellow characters from the "Despicable Me" films, in Universal Studios Singapore.

This will be a first in Southeast Asia, as versions of Minion Land can be found in Universal Beijing Resort and Universal Studios Florida, as well as a Minion Park in Universal Studios Japan.

Reopening around that time is the S.E.A. Aquarium, which will be now called the Singapore Oceanarium and will be expanded three times its original size.

In 2025, Singapore will also welcome the Disney Adventure ship by Disney Cruise Line, yet another first for Southeast Asia.

Potterheads won't have to wait long for long with "Harry Potter: Visions of Magic" opening in Sentosa later this year. Fans of the hugely popular movie franchise will get to immerse in various magical locations from the "Harry Potter" films.

