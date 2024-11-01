WATCH: Sentosa's new attraction Sensoryscape

MANILA, Philippines — Sensoryscape is the newest attraction on Singapore's popular Sentosa Island, with more experiences arriving within the next year.

Sensoryscape is a 350-meter walkthrough connecting one of Sentosa's resorts to its beaches, composed of six gardens that blend architecture, nature, and technology.

Sentosa Development Corporation's Senior Manager for Strategic Communications & Public Relations Pearlly Luo told Philstar.com during TravMedia's International Media Marketplace Asia 2024 in Singapore last October 22 that Sensoryscape "enhances visitor experiences through the senses."

The Palate Playground has interactive light projections, while Symphony Streams is inspired by underwater pieces of scenery, and two of the gardens are blended with augmented reality, which can be accessed via a mobile application.

Luo said Sentosa hopes to see a new Raffles resort opening before the end of the year. Ideally the most beachfront location once it opens, it will be the first villa-only resort on Sentosa with around 60 villas.

