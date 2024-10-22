Anne Curtis' Madame Tussauds figure arriving later this year; search for next Filipino begins

SENTOSA, Singapore — The Madame Tussauds wax figure of host-actress Anne Curtis will officially be revealed toward the end of 2024, almost a year since it was announced she'd be the latest Filipino to get a figure at the popular tourist attraction.

It was late last year when Anne and Madame Tussauds both confirmed the "It's Showtime" host would be getting a wax figure in the attraction's Hong Kong branch.

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is also where three wax figures of Filipinos are located: boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and Miss Universe winners Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

But since then, it was announced that veteran stage actress Lea Salonga would also be getting a figure, eventually becoming the first wax figure of a Filipino to permanently reside in Madame Tussauds Singapore (Pia's figure had a brief stint in the branch earlier this year).

Merlin Entertainment, the company that operates the wax museum, said through head of sales and marketing Elain Quek, who told Philstar.com during TravMedia's International Media Marketplace in Singapore that Lea's figure has seen a lot of visitors since its unveiling.

Quek shared that Lea's figure being in Singapore instead of Hong Kong as well as the brief stay of Pia's figure were part of efforts to bring more Filipinos to Madame Tussauds Singapore.

She added that public holidays in both Singapore and the Philippines sees a lot of Filipinos visiting Madame Tussauds Singapore, and likely other attractions in Sentosa island.

Quek confirmed that Anne's wax figure would officially be revealed in Hong Kong later this year, and after that, the search for the next Filipino to get a wax figure of themselves will begin.

Quek told Philstar.com that during the unveiling of Lea's statue, many Filipinos suggested singer-actress Sarah Geronimo, sharing that some people even referred to her as "the Beyonce of the Philippines."

Even Lea mentioned Sarah to Quek, and it can be recalled that the two artists both served as coaches on "The Voice Philippines."

Other Filipinos that are viable prospects include Anne's fellow "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda and billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes.

