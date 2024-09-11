^

Travel and Tourism

Local airline giving Filipino Paris Paralympians free flights

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 11, 2024 | 9:56am
Local airline giving Filipino Paris Paralympians free flights
The Philippine contingent for the 2024 Paris Paralympics
Ditta Sandico via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The six Filipino athletes who competed at the 2024 Paris Paralympics will also be getting free flights from local airline Cebu Pacific.

Last month, the airline gifted the 22-athlete Philippine contingent of the Paris Olympics 28 flights to use for traveling around the country or internationally.

This as the airline is celebrating its 28th anniversary since commencing operations.

In the same vein, the Filipino Paris Paralympians — swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Angel Otom, archer Agustina Bantiloc, wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan, javelin thrower Cendy Asusano, and taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin — will all get 28 free flights from the airline.

"Our Filipino para-athletes’ journey showed that nothing can stop everyJuan from soaring high!" the airline said.

None of the atheletes won a medal at this edition of the Paralympic Games but still earned a lot of support from Filipino fans and viewers back in the Philippines.

