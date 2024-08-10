Local airline gifts free flights to all Filipino Olympians in Paris

The Philippine team aboard a boat on the river Seine during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 26, 2024.

MANIILA, Philippines — The Filipino athletes who competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics will get a number of free flights from local airline Cebu Pacific.

The airline announced that the 22-athlete Philippine contingent will each be given 28 flights to use for traveling around the country or internationally.

The airline celebrates its 28th anniversary since commencing operations.

"Our Filipino athletes united every Juan with their journey!" the airline said on social media. "Thanks for representing us so well — keep soaring high for the Philippines!"

Many Filipinos praised Cebu Pacific for awarding all the Pinoy athletes who competed in the Paris Games, repeatedly mentioning in the comments section of their posts how proud the airline was of the Philippine delegates.

When it comes to awards and incentives, most of the attention are on double gold medal winner Carlos Yulo and the bronze medal-winning boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas.

Some of the prizes that await Yulo are a three-bedroom condominium in Taguig, a house and lot in Batangas, a lifetime of free flights on Philippine Airlines, a lifetime of free buffets at Vikings, free pizza and ice cream at Pizza Hut and Dairy Queen, and a lifetime subscription to Vivamax.

