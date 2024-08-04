Dragon Boat Race, Doraemon tour among summer activities in Hong Kong

MANILA, Philippines — Always up to the challenge, Hong Kong is set to host quite a number of events during this summer, which has just begun and will last until August in the former Crown Capital, from heart-racing events to water-splashing activities.

The Philippine Dragon Boat Elite Team once again represented the Philippines in the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Race, with a crew composed of the top dragon boat athletes in the Philippines racing against the best of the best in the world.

Dragon Boat Fancy Dress Competition.

International Dragon Boat Races

Promising to fill the season with all imaginable festivities in the months of June and July, Hong Kong has begun its activities with the annual International Dragon Boat Races (IDBR).

A hallmark event on the international sports scene, it returned to Victoria Harbour on June 15 and 16 and awed everyone with some of the world’s best dragon boat athletes. Some 170 teams from around the world paddled their way through to the finish line in their grand dragon boats, including the Philippines’ very own Philippine Dragon Boat Federation (PDBF) Elite, who bagged silver and bronze medals in last year’s event.

Egged on by drummers and screaming crowds, the dragon boats racing against the backdrop of Victoria Harbour was once again a sight to behold, with the lively energy of spectators pumping up the two-day event.

Dragon Boat LINE FRIENDS.

Line Friends meet and greet

Adding to the fun were happy encounters with Brown, Cony, Sally and Choco from the Line Friends Meet & Greet. The beloved characters donned dragon boat outfits, and visitors had fun interacting with them.

Fun with the Line Friends, however, did not stop with the International Dragon Boat Races. Visitors explored dragon boat-themed Line Friends displays, took selfies at the Line Friends Hong Kong Summer Chill Photo Spots, and indulged in local delights along the Avenue of Stars for a complete day-to-night experience.

Doraemon is featured in "100% Doraemon and Friends Tour" this July.

Doraemon tour and exhibits

After a 12-year hiatus, ARR and Fujiko Pro join hands again and proudly present the “100% Doraemon & Friends” Tour (Hong Kong), one of the world's largest Doraemon exhibitions.

With both free-entry zones and ticketed exhibition areas, the show features a distinctive collection of 135 sets of life-sized manga art and movies, most of which have never been exhibited before.

The exhibition also brings an original animated short film tailored for Hong Kong and a secret gadget appearing for the first time in this event, "100% Friends-Calling Bell.” Shaking this gadget can summon friends to come, closely following the theme of the exhibition "A true friend is always there when you need them.”

The Doraemon tour will be held at the famous landmark Avenue of Stars and Tsim Sha Tsui Harbourfront from July 13 to August 4, 2024.

