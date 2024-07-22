^

Cebu Pacific announces 'Piso' Cebu-Osaka flight

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 22, 2024 | 2:06pm
Cebu Pacific’s parent Cebu Air Inc.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos now have a chance to go to Osaka, Japan for only P1.

Cebu Pacific earlier announced their Piso sale from Cebu to Osaka. 

"Bai, wanted to fly direct to Osaka? Now you can with this P1SO," the airline wrote on X. 

The piso sale includes a one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. 

Travel period is from October 15, 2024 to March 31, 2025. 

Booking period starts today until July 31 only. 

The airline's Cebu to Osaka route has flights available for four times a week.

