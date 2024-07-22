Cebu Pacific announces 'Piso' Cebu-Osaka flight

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos now have a chance to go to Osaka, Japan for only P1.

Cebu Pacific earlier announced their Piso sale from Cebu to Osaka.

"Bai, wanted to fly direct to Osaka? Now you can with this P1SO," the airline wrote on X.

The piso sale includes a one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges.

Bai, wanted to fly direct to Osaka? Now you can with this P1SO #CEBSeatSale! #LetsFlyEveryJuan for as low as PHP 1 one way base fare (exclusive of fees & surcharges) from Oct 15, 2024 - Mar 31, 2025! Book now until Jul 31 at https://t.co/x5ICnFICyu. pic.twitter.com/eLGasdJaNK — Cebu Pacific Air (@CebuPacificAir) July 22, 2024

Travel period is from October 15, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

Booking period starts today until July 31 only.

The airline's Cebu to Osaka route has flights available for four times a week.

