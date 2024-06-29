Filipino carrier, travel site partner to boost Southeast Asian travel to Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Travel platform Traveloka forged a strategic partnership with Filipino low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific to boost travel in Southeast Asia to the Philippines.

The two companies will work to attract more foreign tourists to visit the Philippines by implementing an application programming interface that will allow inbound travelers to explore the carrier's flights through the travel app.

Aligned with the platform's commitment to help the tourism industry in Southeast Asia recover from the pandemic, this initiative is expected to positively contribute to the growth of Philippine tourism by making it easier for foreign tourists to explore the country's exciting destinations. In 2023, the travel site saw a five-fold surge in interest in traveling to the Philippines by flying on Cebu Pacific.

The Philippines' tourism sector continues to perform strongly year after year. The Department of Tourism recorded more than 5.4 million foreign travelers visiting the country in 2023, targeting 7.7 million foreign travelers in 2024.

Meanwhile, the platform also recorded a 2.5-fold increase in searches to the top five airports in the Philippines in 2024 compared to last year. The five most popular destinations in the Philippines on the platform include Manila, Laguindingan, Cebu, Davao, Boracay and Palawan.

The platform's Chief Executive Officer, Iko Putera, said, "Traveloka understands the Philippines' vast potential for sustainable tourism growth. Therefore, we invite travelers from Indonesia and Southeast Asia to discover new experiences in the Philippines. Our partnership with Cebu Pacific, one of the premier and most affordable airlines for the Philippines, will provide diverse possibilities for travelers and spearhead innovation to deliver optimal solutions for customers. We will also contribute to growth within the tourism industry in the Philippines and the wider region.”

Xander Lao, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Cebu Pacific, added: "We are delighted to collaborate with Traveloka to support the local tourism industry and make traveling to the Philippines much easier. The Philippines is home to some of the world’s best beaches, stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage.”

RELATED: Philippines in top 5: Europeans eyeing Asian destinations for summer vacation