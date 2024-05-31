WATCH: Swim with turtles, discover marine life in Apo Island, Negros Oriental

MANILA, Philippines — Adventure seekers have the chance to swim with turtles in this paradise called Apo Island.

Situated in the southeastern tip of Negros Oriental, Apo Island promises a picturesque view underwater with its marine life.

Guests can see turtles just a few feet from the shore. A snorkeling kit can be rented to enjoy the best view underwater. There will also be tour guides who can share information about the sea creatures and how to properly treat them, including swimming at safe distances from them.

Apo Island is a marine reserve protected by the National Integrated Protected Area Act (NIPA) and under the jurisdiction of the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB).

Negros Oriental Gov. Manuel "Chaco" Sagarbarria hopes the province to get more tourists, and Apo Island will be one of the reasons for adventure-seeker to visit the province.

"Statistics and data show that we are performing well and improving significantly. So if we manage to hit our target of 500,000, maybe by 2025, we can reach a million and achieve double-double growth. This is a goal that we are determined to achieve because economically, like Bohol, they are thriving because of tourists,” he said.

“We have practically the same potential, although they have their unique set of tourism spots, and we have our own. We mostly focus on diving, beaches, resorts, and the lesser-known tourism spots that lack marketing and promotion," he added.

