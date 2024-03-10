4 essential tips to consider when traveling solo

Traveling solo has its perks, but you also have to be ready for anything.

MANILA, Philippines — Some people like to travel alone — and traveling solo does have its advantages. For one, you are the master of your time. You do not have to wait for anybody. You can make your own itinerary according to what interests you and you can stick to it because nobody is going to delay you. You can plan to go where you want to go, at your own pace, on your own terms.

But while traveling solo brings a different kind of thrill, it also poses certain challenges. Since there is no one to rely on but yourself, you need to be ready for any circumstances.

Make a foolproof backup plan.

Make a foolproof backup plan.

Be prepared for any eventuality. Even before you leave, already think ahead and imagine what potential hitches may happen so you can plan ahead.

For example, even when you already have a visa for your chosen destination, try to anticipate if there are additional requirements or potential issues you may suddenly encounter and prepare ahead. Have emergency contacts and funds ready as well to cover emergencies. Go ahead and overthink your trip when doing contingency planning, so you will be ready for anything.

Be flexible with your schedule.

Since traveling solo gives you sole control of your itinerary, you’re likely to fill your days to the brim. Step back and consider how realistic your plans are, given your time, budget and physical limitations.

Identify your non-negotiable places to visit or activities to do, and schedule them at the beginning of your trip. Once you have done this, you can be more flexible with following through with the remaining places and activities.

This also applies to your budget for the trip. Solo travel can be more affordable in some respects and more expensive in some. For example, hotel rooms may be cheaper for solo occupancy, but still not as cheap as splitting the cost with someone. Research and adjust your budget as needed until you find the sweet spot that balances affordability and comfort.

Remain vigilant at all times.

When traveling solo in unfamiliar surroundings, remain vigilant against scams and tourist traps that target unsuspecting visitors. Research common scams that happen in your destination and familiarize yourself with local customs to avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

Book ahead.

Solo travel puts you in command of everything. But lessen the mental burden of the trip by booking as many items ahead as you can.

Flights and accommodations are the most crucial, but also make sure to book other essentials such as SIM cards and transportation tickets. You can also pay ahead for items like your Philippine travel tax to save time versus paying before checking in at the airport. These advanced bookings help give you more mental space to focus on other, more exciting aspects of your trip.

Embarking on a solo adventure is an empowering and life-changing experience.

Opening a CIMB savings account is also easy on the CIMB app, with no minimum deposit required. You can also open a GSave account if you’re an existing fully verified GCash user. These accounts give you access to the full suite of CIMB products and services offered on the CIMB mobile app.

