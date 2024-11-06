La Jolla Hotel and Beach Resort introduces ultimate entertainment experience for guests

MANILA, Philippines — La Jolla Hotel and Beach Resort proudly announces the opening of its new Sports Bar and KTV Lounge, adding an exciting entertainment option to enhance the experience for its guests. Whether you’re staying with family or friends, the Sports Bar and KTV Lounge provides something for everyone, ensuring a fun and relaxing stay.

Guests can engage in friendly competition at the billiard tables, while kids can enjoy a selection of arcade games, giving them a break from their gadgets. For those who love to sing, the lounge offers private karaoke rooms where guests can belt out their favorite tunes in a cozy, intimate setting.

The bar serves a range of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, along with Filipino- and Italian-inspired dishes, heavy snacks, pizza and bar chows to complement the experience.

The new facility features are two billiard tables, video and basketball arcade games, plus three private KTV rooms.

Located within the tranquil La Jolla Hotel and Beach Resort in Banawang, Bagac, Bataan, the Sports Bar and KTV Lounge is the perfect place to unwind after a day at the beach or to enjoy a fun night in. La Jolla is a convenient three- to four-hour drive from Manila, making it an ideal weekend getaway.

Experience a relaxation, fun and entertainment—all in one place. Whether you want to spend your day by the beach or stay in the comforts of your room, La Jolla now offers even more ways to enjoy your stay. La Jolla Hotel and Beach Resort: Where fun meets relaxation!

For inquiries and reservations, email [email protected] or call (0906) 438-9714 (Viber), (0920) 552-9570 or (0939) 921-8681. Visit www.lajollaph.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release from La Jolla is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.