Visita Iglesia in UK: The Friars, birthplace of the Brown Scapular | Philstar.com
Travel and Tourism

Visita Iglesia in UK: The Friars, birthplace of the Brown Scapular

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
March 28, 2024 | 9:34am
In England, one of the most popular pilgrimage sites is Aylesford Priory or “The Friars,” founded in 1242 when the Carmelite Order came to England from Holy Land’s Mount Carmel. 
Philstar.com / Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

KENT, United Kingdom — From Maundy Thursday to Good Friday, the Visita Iglesia (literally meaning “visit church” in Spanish) has been a well-known Holy Week tradition among Catholic Filipinos. 

The Visita Iglesia is a pilgrimage tour of at least seven churches to remember Jesus Christ’s suffering and death by praying to the 14 Stations of the Cross. 

In England, one of the most popular pilgrimage sites is Aylesford Priory or “The Friars,” founded in 1242 when the Carmelite Order came to England from Holy Land’s Mount Carmel. 

Among The Friars’ highlights is the relic of St. Simon Stock, the 13th century English Catholic priest to whom the Blessed Virgin Mary is believed to have appeared to give the Carmelite habit, the Brown Scapular.

Copies of the original Brown Scapular can be bought from an adjacent souvenir shop for a very minimal fee. The Friars and its open chapel and surrounding houses for priests are by themselves “Instagrammable” with strong Middle Ages “feels.”

Filipino pilgrims with an Indian priest and The Friars resident
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Chapel leading to St. Simon Stock's relic
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Inner chapel facing St. Simon Stock's relic
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
St. Simon Stock's relic (left) and prayer guide for pilgrims
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
An 'Instagrammable' duck pond fronting the open chapel
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo


 

VISITA IGLESIA
Philstar
