Lakbay Norte: Pick your own grapes in this La Union vineyard; other 'hidden gems' to discover

MANILA, Philippines — Situated in the northern part of Luzon, La Union is known for its beaches and surfing.

Little did we know, the province also houses different tourist spots and culture hubs.

NLEX Corporation recently held a Lakbay Norte tour of the province. From here, Philstar.com discovered the following spots, which you, too, could visit on a long weekend.

Agoo Basilica Minore

The parish was founded in 1578 by Franciscan friars John Baptist Lucarelli of Pesaro, Italy, and Sebastián de San Francisco of Baesa, Spain. Over four decades since it was built, the church still has its Mexican-Baroque architectural features.

Lakay Ago Nature’s Park

Located at Bacsil, Brgy. San Agustin East, Agoo, La Union, the park features a stunning landscape that visitors will surely enjoy.

It has a hobbit house just like in New Zealand. The place also offers delicious food and can cater to events such as birthdays, weddings and baptismals, to name a few.

Uvas Café

Lomboy Farms is located at Manila North Road in Bauang, La Union. The place is a popular go-to destination for people who love to pick and eat grapes. They also have a restaurant named Uvas Cafe, wherein visitors can taste their own wine.

Immuki Island

Situated in the municipality of Balaoan, Immuki Island is becoming a popular tourist spot in La Union. The island is called Immuki because its main lagoon is like the shape of a female genital.

Baluarte Watchtower

Located in the municipality of Luna, the four-decade-old Baluarte Watchtower was built by the Spanish as a lookout point for approaching attacks of Japanese, Chinese and Moro pirates and other conquerors.

Now, tourists flock the area for an "Instagrammable" view of the surrounding coast.

Curma Center

CURMA or Coastal Underwater Resource Management Actions was established in 2010 and is a leading marine turtle conservation initiative dedicated to protecting endangered marine turtles, locally known as “pawikan,” from poachers and other predators.

From here, tourists can watch newly hatched baby turtles go to the sea.

