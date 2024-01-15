Planning a luxury cruise? 10 reasons why do it now

MANILA, Philippines — Finally earned a sizable amount to afford you to go on that dream vacation of a lifetime!

You are excited about it, but you are torn between going on a cruise on board a luxury ship and booking in an exclusive high-end resort that offers an all-inclusive accommodation package. Both look very attractive to you and you are sure you will have an adventure of a lifetime whichever you choose. So which will it be?

According to the Norwegian Cruise Line, all-inclusive resorts may seem to have it all—food, drinks, entertainment, shopping, spa services, and a beautiful destination—but you actually get more when you opt for a luxury cruise, and there are 10 reasons why you should choose that luxury cruise that you have been dreaming of and why you should go on that trip now.

1. You get to explore multiple destinations for no additional cost when you go on a cruise. At an all-inclusive resort, you only get to experience one destination unless you have the budget to add more destinations and side trips, but that would mean more expense and travel time. That means you'll be waking up to the same view every day, as compared to a new gorgeous backdrop every morning on a luxury cruise, in this case a Norwegian cruise. And, the best part is that you only have to pack and unpack once.

2. On a cruise, you have more options for things to do. Norwegian cruises, for example, offer trivia, bowling, raffles, and art auctions, among others. If you want to keep a regular workout routine, explore the fitness center, relax with a much-needed spa treatment, or go shopping right on board, you can do so. Depending on the itinerary, you may also have destination-themed activities, talks, and more.

3. Live entertainment is better on a cruise vacation. From Broadway-style sing-and-dance shows to comedians and everything in between, there is no room for boredom aboard a cruise!

Outdoor dining is a provilege on board a Norwegian luxury cruise ship

4. Cruise prices, without excursions or extras, are generally lower than all-inclusive resort prices. Plus, certain promotions, offer you more amenities like enjoying an unlimited open bar. Comparing room and board, food, drinks, and entertainment, cruising is the winner.

One example is that you can cruise to Hawaii for half the price of an all-inclusive resort vacation.

5. On a cruise ship, you have a wider range of food choices. While an all-inclusive resort will have one or two restaurants on-site, a cruise offers many dining options, including a mixture of buffets, specialty restaurants, and main dining rooms. Plus, you have the option of enjoying lots of delicious local culinary specialties in every port you visit.

6. Cruise ships are family-friendly and offer amenities for kids, too, such as a race car track or ziplining and rock climbing.

7. Cruise ships have casinos. The vast majority of all-inclusive resorts do not. You'll find table games and slot machines. There will be special events, promotions, and tournaments, too. And for the icing on the cake—casinos at sea!

Get that experience of a lifetime

8. While cruising, you have the option to completely disconnect. If you're staying at a resort on dry land, you will tend to do your normal routine of checking emails and responding to messages. If you're on a cruise ship in the middle of a vast ocean, you can completely disconnect if you want to. If you do need to check your work email or get a message at home, however, cruises offer Internet packages so you can connect as often as you'd like.

9. Cruises offer some completely unique experiences that you won't find at an all-inclusive resort. The Skyy Vodka Ice Bar, for one, is a one-of-a-kind bar where everything is made from ice. On a cruise, if you're a thrill-seeker, you will surely to find your way to the top deck, whether you're zooming across hairpin turns on our race tracks at sea, or chasing a win on the open-air laser tag course.

10. You have a whole new class of ships to choose from. Enjoy wider open spaces, outdoor dining, infinity pools, gorgeous observation lounges, and a three-story racetrack, among others.