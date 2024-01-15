Banwa wins Private Island of the Year from Destination Deluxe Awards 2023

Banwa is Private Island of the Year for the third time

MANILA, Philippines —Banwa Private Island, an award-winning all-villa retreat nestled in the heart of the Palawan, has just been awarded as Private Island of the Year by Destination Deluxe Awards 2023.

This is the third time that Banwa has received this prestigious recognition.

"We are truly humbled by this recognition as it highlights the dedication of our team to sustainability, authenticity, and exceptional service. Banwa Private Island's commitment to creating an extraordinary guest experience remains unwavering, and we are honored to be acknowledged alongside environmental innovations by the Aquos Foundation," said Pamela Balce, Commercial Director of Banwa Private Island.

Banwa's Reef Balls and Corals.

The Destination Deluxe Awards celebrates leaders and pioneers in wellness and travel. Their choice of Banwa as “Private Island of the Year” is a testament to the exceptional quality, transparency, and originality that Banwa Private Island promises to deliver all the time. Evaluated by a distinguished panel of 20 judges, including well-respected industry experts, the Awards recognizes and applauds change-makers who push the boundaries and innovate in their respective fields.

In addition to this most recent recognition, Banwa Private Island has also just been honored with the prestigious "The Philippines’ Best Beach, Island, or Upcountry Resort" award in the inaugural Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023, further solidifying its status as a premier destination in the region.

Moreover, Banwa Private Island ascended to a rarefied pantheon of global luxury hospitality as it was handpicked by the editors of the illustrious Robb Report for inclusion in their inaugural list of "The 50 Greatest Luxury Hotels on Earth." Known for its discerning standards, Robb Report has meticulously curated this select list, which features classic hotels from around the world that transcend trends and achieve genuine—and sustained—greatness.

Diver among the Reef Balls.

Banwa Private Island offers a sanctuary of privacy and tranquility amidst stunning natural beauty. The garden island features contemporary beachfront villas ensuring exclusivity and serenity for discerning travelers. With its commitment to sustainable practices and immersive experiences, Banwa Private Island sets a new standard for luxury hospitality in the region.